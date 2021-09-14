checkAd

EdgeVerve's AssistEdge 19.0 to Empower Human-Digital workforce to Build High-Performance Enterprise

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Enterprises to experience connected
automation that will connect people, processes & data to unlock enterprise-wide
benefits

EdgeVerve Systems (https://www.edgeverve.com/) , a wholly-owned subsidiary of
Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a
global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, recently
unveiled the latest version of its Automation platform AssistEdge 19.0. This new
version of the platform is designed to support and scale large process
automation programs for global enterprises. Enterprises can now get empowered
with granular process visibility and sophisticated orchestration capabilities to
seamlessly integrate bots, human experts, and AI technologies to meet key
business objectives.

Intelligent Automation is fast becoming a catalyst in architecting the future of
enterprise. However, the real benefits accrue only when Intelligent Automation
is adopted at scale. As enterprises move along the automation maturity curve,
many consistent barriers arising from disconnected automation implementation,
continue to hold them back from adopting automation at scale. To derive
sustainable value, organizations need to build capability to deliver
personalized customer journeys on a foundation of hyper-efficient execution.
This would reshape the enterprise to tap human expertise for empathy and
innovation, while leveraging bots for productivity and quality.

AssistEdge 19.0 provides enterprises the opportunity to connect:

- People - Wider connection of people into automation journey through low code
platforms for citizen developers and enterprise personal automation
assistants.
- Process - Stronger connection of processes into automation journey with
end-to-end process orchestration through workflows and auto-automation.
- Data - Deeper connection of data into automation journey through contextual
data discovery, intelligent document processing and advanced insights.

"The next frontier in digital transformation will be achieved by integrating
business processes across multiple business units. AssistEdge 19.0, a platform
best suited for large enterprises, will champion this shift by connecting
people, process, data across business units, with insight led decision-making,"
said Sateesh Seetharamiah, Chief Business Officer and Global Head, Edge
Products, EdgeVerve Systems Ltd.

About AssistEdge

AssistEdge offers a cohesive automation platform that enables enterprises to
scale in their automation journey. It offers enterprises with a comprehensive
