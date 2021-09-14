EdgeVerve's AssistEdge 19.0 to Empower Human-Digital workforce to Build High-Performance Enterprise

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Enterprises to experience connected

automation that will connect people, processes & data to unlock enterprise-wide

benefits



EdgeVerve Systems (https://www.edgeverve.com/) , a wholly-owned subsidiary of

Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a

global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, recently

unveiled the latest version of its Automation platform AssistEdge 19.0. This new

version of the platform is designed to support and scale large process

automation programs for global enterprises. Enterprises can now get empowered

with granular process visibility and sophisticated orchestration capabilities to

seamlessly integrate bots, human experts, and AI technologies to meet key

business objectives.





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

Intelligent Automation is fast becoming a catalyst in architecting the future ofenterprise. However, the real benefits accrue only when Intelligent Automationis adopted at scale. As enterprises move along the automation maturity curve,many consistent barriers arising from disconnected automation implementation,continue to hold them back from adopting automation at scale. To derivesustainable value, organizations need to build capability to deliverpersonalized customer journeys on a foundation of hyper-efficient execution.This would reshape the enterprise to tap human expertise for empathy andinnovation, while leveraging bots for productivity and quality.AssistEdge 19.0 provides enterprises the opportunity to connect:- People - Wider connection of people into automation journey through low codeplatforms for citizen developers and enterprise personal automationassistants.- Process - Stronger connection of processes into automation journey withend-to-end process orchestration through workflows and auto-automation.- Data - Deeper connection of data into automation journey through contextualdata discovery, intelligent document processing and advanced insights."The next frontier in digital transformation will be achieved by integratingbusiness processes across multiple business units. AssistEdge 19.0, a platformbest suited for large enterprises, will champion this shift by connectingpeople, process, data across business units, with insight led decision-making,"said Sateesh Seetharamiah, Chief Business Officer and Global Head, EdgeProducts, EdgeVerve Systems Ltd.About AssistEdgeAssistEdge offers a cohesive automation platform that enables enterprises toscale in their automation journey. It offers enterprises with a comprehensive