SIMON Welcomes AIG Life & Retirement to Annuities Platform

14.09.2021, 16:23  |  28   |   |   

SIMON Annuities and Insurance Services LLC (SIMON) today welcomes AIG Life & Retirement as the most recent carrier to join SIMON’s centralized Marketplace and premier platform for wealth managers. AIG Life & Retirement will have a broad selection of its annuities available on SIMON’s digital insurtech platform, which delivers a state-of-the-art product selection, analysis, and management experience to financial professionals and annuity wholesalers across the U.S.

With SIMON’s platform for annuities, financial professionals gain centralized access to the tools and resources they need to analyze Marketplace products based on their clients’ unique risk profiles and investment horizons, including the ability to:

  • Explore various benefit rider illustrations
  • Leverage powerful allocation analytics
  • View fund options and their performance statistics
  • Dive deep into historical performance of allocations and funds

“2020 and 2021 have led a new wave of advancement to digitize insurance processes. Still, it is a relationship-driven industry, and will remain so as long as investors require a broad range of products with flexible options and features to choose from,” said Jason Broder, Chief Executive Officer at SIMON. “That’s where technology fits in. More professionals now have access to AIG’s incredible suite of retirement solutions and can navigate them supported by SIMON’s powerful analytics. It’s a great pleasure to welcome AIG Life & Retirement to SIMON.”

From education to analytics, SIMON’s differentiated technology highlights product features in an interactive way, showcasing the retirement-planning capabilities of each product available in its annuities Marketplace with a focus on making contract features easier to understand. Financial professionals can seamlessly find and explore AIG annuities, access product-specific marketing literature, and run powerful allocation and income analytics within the product—all directly within SIMON’s intuitive and interactive platform.

“AIG Life & Retirement works with a wide range of financial professionals who help their clients plan and prepare for brighter futures,” said Tina Haley, Senior Vice President, AIG Life & Retirement. “We are excited that financial professionals will now have access to our suite of annuities through the SIMON Marketplace, especially at a time when so many investors are making the connection between protected lifetime income and a retirement plan that is resilient and secure.”

