ECN Capital Recognized by the Toronto Stock Exchange’s TSX30 Program

ECN among the 30 Top Performing Stocks on the TSX over the last three years

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) (“ECN Capital” or the “Company”) today announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) has recognized the Company as part of its 2021 TSX30 Program. The TSX30 Program showcases the 30 top performing stocks on the TSX over the last three years based on dividend adjusted total share price appreciation. According to the TSX, “The annual ranking serves to spotlight the achievements and sustained success of TSX’s leading listed companies while also highlighting the depth and diversity of Canada’s powerful capital markets ecosystem.”   

“The recognition of ECN Capital by the TSX30 initiative is a welcome acknowledgement of all the hard work we have put into building our business over the last three years,” said Steven K. Hudson, CEO of ECN Capital. “We are proud that each of ECN's businesses performed extraordinarily well throughout the pandemic delivering significant growth and emerging with enhanced market share.” Mr. Hudson continued. “ECN is a stronger company with better growth prospects as a result of the strength and depth of the Canadian equity market, which is a strong competitive advantage for ECN."

About the TSX30

The TSX30 is a program that recognizes the 30 top-performing TSX stocks over a three-year period based on dividend-adjusted share price appreciation. The list of 2021 members includes both newer and established listed companies across a wide range of sectors. The full ranking, methodology, and articles and video content are available on www.tsx.com/tsx30.

About ECN Capital Corp.

With managed and advised assets of US$33 billion, ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) is a leading provider of business services to United States based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies and investment funds (collectively our “Partners”). ECN Capital originates, manages and advises on credit assets on behalf of its Partners, specifically unsecured loan portfolios, secured loan portfolios and credit card portfolios. Our Partners are seeking high quality assets to match with their deposits or liabilities. These services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services and The Kessler Group.

Forward-looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding ECN Capital and its business. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of ECN Capital’s management. In some cases the forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “potential”, “estimate”, “believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include those relating to future purchases of Common Shares and Preferred Shares under the Bids. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting ECN Capital, including risks regarding the equipment finance industry, economic factors, and many other factors beyond the control of ECN Capital. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statement or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. A discussion of the material risks and assumptions associated with this outlook can be found in ECN Capital’s June 30, 2021 MD&A and 2020 AIF Disclosure Document dated March 31, 2021 which have been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and ECN Capital does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.





