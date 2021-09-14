checkAd

Amazon Prime Members in Saudi Arabia and the UAE Can Now Enjoy an Exclusive Offer of 6 Months of Anghami Plus For Free

Millions of songs and podcasts, unlimited downloads, and more, from the region’s leading music streaming service, will now be available to Amazon Prime members in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, free of charge

Amazon Prime members in Saudi Arabia and the UAE will also enjoy a 50% discount on an additional six months of Anghami Plus, after the initial six months free subscription

Everyone can join Prime for a free 30-day trial at www.amazon.sa/prime in Saudi Arabia and www.amazon.ae/prime in the UAE, to gain access to the exclusive Anghami Plus offer at www.anghami.com/amazonprime

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia and ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amazon and Anghami, have today announced that Amazon Prime members in Saudi Arabia and the UAE can enjoy an exclusive six-months free offer on Anghami Plus, Anghami’s premium paid tier, with their Prime membership. Delivering the ultimate music experience from Anghami, the region’s leading music streaming service, Prime members in Saudi Arabia and the UAE will receive a free six-month subscription to Anghami Plus, followed by 50% off the subscription fee for the next six months.

Prime members in Saudi Arabia and the UAE already enjoy a range of other benefits offering convenience and entertainment, such as exclusive shopping deals across a wide selection of products, access to thousands of award-winning movies and TV series, including Amazon Originals, with Prime Video, as well as free in-game content and free games from Prime Gaming. Delivery benefits for Prime members in Saudi Arabia include Free and Fast Local Delivery options such as Free One-Day Delivery, Free Two-Day Delivery, and Free Delivery from Amazon US and Amazon UAE. Delivery benefits for Prime members in the UAE include Free Same-Day Delivery for eligible orders over AED100 placed before 12:00pm, Free One-Day Delivery, and Free Delivery from Amazon US and Amazon UK.

For a limited time, music lovers who are Prime members in Saudi Arabia and the UAE can visit www.anghami.com/amazonprime in order to claim the exclusive Anghami Plus offer. Everyone can join Prime or start a 30-day free trial at www.amazon.sa/prime in Saudi Arabia and www.amazon.ae/prime in the UAE to enjoy up to six months of free Anghami Plus, in addition to a range of shopping, savings and entertainment benefits exclusive to Prime members.

