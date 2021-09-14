checkAd

Designit wins 2021 Red Dot Award in Brand & Communication Design

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.09.2021, 16:32  |  49   |   |   

Designit, a Wipro company, and a leading global experience innovation firm, today announced that it has won the Red Dot: Brands and Communications Design 2021 award for its interactive visitor centre for Digital Hub Denmark.

The Red Dot Award, an international design competition founded in 1955, recognises the highest quality work in brand design, communication design, and product design. A jury of 24 renowned academics and design leaders select a fraction of all entries distinguished by their embodiment of the guiding principle, ‘In search of good design and creativity’.

Digital Hub Denmark, a non-profit organisation connecting international tech talent, start-ups, investors, and delegations in Denmark, needed a dedicated space for an interactive showroom, theatre, lounge, and co-working space. Recognized for combining sustainable design and architecture, Designit reimagined an old sugar factory into an inviting and interactive visitor centre that showcases Denmark’s best and latest digital innovations.

Centred around the theme of Re-interpreting Nordic Tech, the 1,400 square meter loft expresses Nordic values – through historic architecture, natural wood, and craftsmanship – while retaining a modern touch, with features like brushed steel, mirror effects, and accent colours.

“Designing an outstanding experience is at the heart of everything that we do for our customers at Designit,” said Sunil Karkera, Global Managing Director, Designit. “I am very proud of the Designit team for bringing our strategic design philosophy, human-centricity, to life. Our creativity, focus on sustainability, and inspiration from our Nordic heritage shows.”

“A strong brand and its strict management have always been important elements in creating customer loyalty. However, now more than ever, brands offer the opportunity to be different and identify with something,” said Professor Peter Zec, founder and CEO of the Red Dot. “As a winner of the Red Dot Design Award, Designit has proven this and created a consistent yet modern brand image that embodies authentic values that help guide Digital Hub Denmark and create trust.”

Read the full case study here.

About Designit, a Wipro company

Designit, a Wipro company, is a global experience innovation firm. We use strategy, technology, marketing, and design to turn complex and systemic problems into new opportunities, thoughtful, holistic experiences. Together with progressive, long-term partners, we craft, launch and continuously optimize products, services, brands, and systems that turn change into progress throughout organizations, brands, and beyond. To learn more, follow us @Designit and visit www.Designit.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Wipro Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Designit wins 2021 Red Dot Award in Brand & Communication Design Designit, a Wipro company, and a leading global experience innovation firm, today announced that it has won the Red Dot: Brands and Communications Design 2021 award for its interactive visitor centre for Digital Hub Denmark. The Red Dot Award, an …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
C3 AI Announces General Availability of C3 AI CRM
Faraday Future Fills Additional Key Roles on Its Path to Production
Life Storage, Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of 2,500,000 Shares of Common Stock
EQRx Announces Presentation of Updated Data from Pivotal Phase 3 Study of Anti-PD-L1 Antibody ...
Non-insured Health Benefits Program Now Covers Dexcom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System for ...
Roy Hill Sets New Course with Purchase of FLXdrive Battery Locomotive
Herbalife Nutrition Revises Third Quarter and Full Year 2021 Guidance
Europcar Mobility Group:  Statement on the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights as of August 31, 2021
VF Corporation and Redress Announce 2021 Winner of World’s Largest Sustainable Fashion Design ...
Communications Systems Declares Special Dividend
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
ImmunoPrecise’s Dutch Subsidiary Receives French Research Tax Credit (CIR) Accreditation
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15:30 UhrWipro und First Horizon Bank bauen eine Cloud-basierte Fintech-Zukunft für VirtualBank auf
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21Wipro and First Horizon Bank Forge a Cloud-Based Fintech Future for VirtualBank
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21Wipro und HERE schließen sich zusammen, um standortbasierte Dienste und Analysen für Kunden weltweit bereitzustellen
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
25.08.21Wipro wird bevorzugter Partner von E.ON für die digitale Transformation der Geschäftskundenfunktionen
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.08.21Wipro Announces Opening of New Delivery Center in Arkansas, USA
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.08.21Wipro Launches @now Studio in Texas, Expands Its Digital and Cyber Defense Center
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten