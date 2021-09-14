PyroGenesis Announces the Renaming of its Subsidiary, AirScience Technologies Inc., to Pyro Green-Gas
MONTREAL, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (NASDAQ: PYR) (TSX: PYR) (FRA: 8PY), a high-tech Company (hereinafter referred to as the “Company” or
“PyroGenesis”), that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes advanced plasma processes and sustainable solutions to reduce greenhouse gases, is pleased to announce today that, following
its acquisition of AirScience Technologies Inc. (“AST”), PyroGenesis is in the process of renaming its subsidiary to “Pyro Green-Gas”. Pyro Green-Gas will continue to be a wholly owned subsidiary
of the Company.
As part of the name change, PyroGenesis will, in due course be developing a Pyro Green-Gas website as well as a unique company logo, both of which will be disclosed once completed. The legal name of the company will remain AirScience Technologies Inc. until such time as the name change process is completed. Pyro Green-Gas will now begin referring to itself under the new corporate name for marketing and branding purposes.
“Changing the name to Pyro Green-Gas helps unify and solidify our different business segments, all of which have their unique approach to reducing GHGs, and benefiting the environment,” said Mr. P. Peter Pascali, CEO and Chair of PyroGenesis. “The rebranding from AST to Pyro Green-Gas comes at a defining moment in our Company's history and better reflects who we are today with our increased focus on technologies providing GHG solutions for sustainable long-term growth.”
About Pyro Green-Gas (formerly known as AirScience Technologies Inc.)
Pyro Green-Gas (formerly known as AirScience Technologies Inc.), a Montreal-based company, offers technologies, equipment, and expertise in the area of biogas upgrading, as well as air pollution controls. Pyro Green-Gas designs and builds: (i) gas upgrading systems to convert biogas to renewable natural gas (RNG); (ii) pyrolysis-gas purification; (iii) biogas & landfill-gas flares and thermal oxidizers; and (iv) purification of coke-oven gas (COG) (a by-product in the primary steel industry arising from the conversion of coal into coke) into high purity hydrogen, which is in high demand across the industry. Pyro Green-Gas is also known for its line of landfill gas flares which reduce greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emissions specifically from landfills.
0 Kommentare