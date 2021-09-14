PyroGenesis Announces the Renaming of its Subsidiary, AirScience Technologies Inc., to Pyro Green-Gas

MONTREAL, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (NASDAQ: PYR) (TSX: PYR) (FRA: 8PY), a high-tech Company (hereinafter referred to as the “Company” or “PyroGenesis”), that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes advanced plasma processes and sustainable solutions to reduce greenhouse gases, is pleased to announce today that, following its acquisition of AirScience Technologies Inc. (“AST”), PyroGenesis is in the process of renaming its subsidiary to “Pyro Green-Gas”. Pyro Green-Gas will continue to be a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.



As part of the name change, PyroGenesis will, in due course be developing a Pyro Green-Gas website as well as a unique company logo, both of which will be disclosed once completed. The legal name of the company will remain AirScience Technologies Inc. until such time as the name change process is completed. Pyro Green-Gas will now begin referring to itself under the new corporate name for marketing and branding purposes.