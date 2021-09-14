checkAd

Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Company Announcement no. 92 – 2021
Copenhagen, September 14, 2021

Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in GreenMobility A/S’ shares

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, GreenMobility A/S, CVR no. 35 52 15 85 (“GreenMobility” or the “Company”), shall hereby notify receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in GreenMobility and persons closely associated with them in GreenMobility's shares and other financial instruments linked thereto.

Reference is made to the company announcement no. 91/2021 dated 3 September 2021 regarding the Company’s rights issue with pre-emptive subscription rights for the Company’s existing shareholders allowing for subscription of up to 1,474,025 new shares with a nominal value of DKK 0.40 each at a subscription price of DKK 100 per new share (the “Offering”) and the Prospectus published by the Company in that connection.

Transactions made in connection with the Offering
In connection with Offering, the below transactions have been made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in GreenMobility and persons closely associated with them in GreenMobility’s shares and other financial instruments linked thereto.

  • Tue Østergaard
    • Exercise of subscribtion rights to subscribe for 5,231 shares
  • Thomas Alsbjerg
    • Purchase of 8,800 pre-emptive rights
    • Exercise of pre-emptive rights to subscribe for 4,400 shares

  • Jørn P. Jensen
    • Sale of 62,500 pre-emptive rights

Additionally, the Company has received notifications of the following transactions concerning GreenMobility’s shares and other financial instruments linked thereto made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in GreenMobility and persons closely associated with them:

  • Thomas Heltborg Juul
    • Exercise of pre-emptive rights for subscription of 874 new shares corresponding to all pre-emptive rights allocated to Free Media ApS (through his wholly owned company Free Media ApS)
  • Anders Wall
    • Purchase of additional 327 pre-emptive rights in GreenMobility
    • Exercise of pre-emptive rights for subscription of 1,209 new shares in GreenMobility corresponding to all pre-emptive rights allocated to ANWA ApS and additional 327 pre-emptive rights purchased on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S (through his wholly owned company ANWA ApS)

Attached are forms of notification relating to transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in GreenMobility and persons closely associated with them which are required to be published pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19.

Contact and further information

Anders Wall, COO & Deputy CEO, Head of IR & ESG, +45 25 40 30 20, e-mail: aw@greenmobility.com

About GreenMobility
GreenMobility offers modern urbanites easy, flexible, and sustainable transport in the form of electric shared city cars (EVs). Users have access to these cars via the GreenMobility app. Trips are paid per minute, through minute packages, on a daily basis or through a subscription. Today, GreenMobility operates a total of 950 EVs in Copenhagen, Aarhus, Malmö, Gothenburg, Antwerp, Gent, Brussels and Helsinki. More than 130,000 people are registered as customers at GreenMobility.

Driven by global megatrends, GreenMobility sees a rapidly growing market for carsharing in large cities that demand green transport for their citizens and aim to reduce the number of private cars. GreenMobility’s ambition is to be among the leading global operators of green shared mobility solutions. GreenMobility is publicly listed for trading on the Nasdaq Main Market Copenhagen in Denmark.

Attachments

  • PDMR: Tue Østergaard
  • PDMR: Thomas Alsbjerg
  • PDMR: Jørn Peter Jensen

 

Attachments





