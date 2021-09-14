DGAP-Ad-hoc: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Forecast

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA announces medium-term targets for EBITDA-margin for the first time



14-Sep-2021 / 16:45 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA ("CompuGroup Medical") announces medium-term targets for the development of the adjusted EBITDA-margin for the first time. The medium-term growth target of increasing group revenues year-on-year organically by 5 percent and more per year from 2021 through 2025 had been published previously. In addition, today the managing directors of the general partner CompuGroup Medical Management SE ("Managing Directors") have also concluded and adopted specific targets from the ongoing planning process with regard to the medium-term increase in adjusted EBITDA-margin for the first time. Accordingly, CompuGroup Medical aims to increase the adjusted EBITDA margin to approximately 25 % in 2023 and approximately 27 % in 2025. Further information on medium-term targets will be presented at tomorrow's virtual Capital Markets Day.

In light of the ongoing investment program announced in December 2020 to accelerate growth, the Managing Directors confirm the full year 2021 guidance. CompuGroup Medical expects revenues in 2021 to be in a range of € 1 billion and € 1.04 billion as well as adjusted EBITDA between € 210 million and € 230 million.

Explanation of financial figures:

The financial figure of adjusted operating profit (adjusted EBITDA) is not a figure defined in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). It includes earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted by the effects of major acquisitions and disposals of subsidiaries, business units and shareholdings, amortization as well as write-ups of shareholdings, effects from the acquisition, construction and sale of real estate, amortization and write-ups on owner-occupied real estate as well as expenses in connection with share-based compensation programs of the Managing Directors, as well as other non-operating or non-period-related non-recurring effects.