checkAd

DGAP-News CompuGroup Medical announces medium-term targets for EBITDA-margin for the first time and confirms 2021 guidance

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
14.09.2021, 16:47  |  35   |   |   

DGAP-News: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
CompuGroup Medical announces medium-term targets for EBITDA-margin for the first time and confirms 2021 guidance

14.09.2021 / 16:47
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Adjusted EBITDA margin expected to increase to approximately 25 % in 2023 and to approximately 27 % in 2025
  • Organic revenue growth year-on-year of 5 % and more per year expected for the years 2021 through 2025
  • Annual guidance for 2021 confirmed
  • Digitization in the healthcare sector accelerates growth

Koblenz. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA, one of the leading e-health providers in the world, announces medium-term targets for the development of the adjusted EBITDA-margin for the first time. The medium-term growth target of increasing group revenues year-on-year organically by 5 % and more per year from 2021 through 2025 had been published previously. In addition, the Managing Directors have now also adopted targets for the medium-term increase in adjusted EBITDA margin for the first time. Accordingly, CompuGroup Medical aims to increase the adjusted EBITDA margin to approximately 25 % in 2023 and to approximately 27 % in 2025. Further information on medium-term targets will be presented at the virtual Capital Markets Day tomorrow.

In light of the ongoing investment program announced in December 2020 to accelerate growth, the Managing Directors confirm the full year 2021 guidance. CompuGroup Medical expects revenues in 2021 to be in a range of EUR 1 billion and EUR 1.04 billion as well as adjusted EBITDA between EUR 210 million and EUR 230 million.

Digital transformation in healthcare accelerates growth

"Digitization is finally happening in healthcare, reinforced by the pandemic. Our customers' world is transforming rapidly. CompuGroup Medical is ideally positioned to support doctors, pharmacies, hospitals and other healthcare professionals on their path towards digitization", says CEO Dr. Dirk Wössner. "Governments across Europe have realized the need to digitize and modernize the healthcare space, and the transformation is gaining speed. We are ready to capture this fantastic opportunity. Organic growth has already accelerated in the first half of this year, and we confirm our ambition to achieve an organic year-on-year revenue growth of 5 % and more per year from 2021 through 2025."

Seite 1 von 3


CompuGroup Medical Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News CompuGroup Medical announces medium-term targets for EBITDA-margin for the first time and confirms 2021 guidance DGAP-News: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous CompuGroup Medical announces medium-term targets for EBITDA-margin for the first time and confirms 2021 guidance 14.09.2021 / 16:47 The issuer is solely responsible for the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Datametrex AI gibt ein Update und eine Prognose im Hinblick auf den mit einem weltweit führenden ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULTS OF THE PLACING OF SHARES IN PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED
EQS-Adhoc: Valora verstärkt mit dem Kauf von Back-Factory ihr Food-Service-Geschäft in Deutschland
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q2 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Transaktion abgesichert - Vonovia verzichtet beim Übernahmeangebot für Deutsche ...
DGAP-News: fox e-mobility AG publishes consolidated financial report for the first half of 2021
EQS-Adhoc: Swiss Steel Group nominiert neue Mitglieder des Verwaltungsrats
DGAP-Adhoc: NORMA Group SE: NORMA Group SE passt Prognose für bereinigte EBIT-Marge und bereinigte EBITA-Marge ...
DGAP-Adhoc: DEUTZ AG: DEUTZ erhöht Prognose 2021
DGAP-News: CureVac verschlankt europäisches Netzwerk zur mRNA-Produktherstellung
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : S155 CONTRACTUAL CREDITORS MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULTS OF DUTCH SoP COMMITTEE MEETING
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : RESULT OF SIHPL S155 CONTRACTUAL CLAIMANTS MEETING
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : LAUNCH OF PLACING OF UP TO 370 MILLION SHARES IN PEPKOR ...
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I erhält die Zustimmung der Aktionäre, beendet die ...
mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG Kapitalmarkt-Standpunkt: In die Falle getappt...
DGAP-News: Datametrex AI gibt ein Update und eine Prognose im Hinblick auf den mit einem weltweit führenden ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17:10 UhrCompugroup will mittelfristig wieder profitabler werden
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
17:00 UhrCompuGroup Medical Targets Adj. EBITDA Margin of 25% in 2023; Current Outlook Unchanged
PLX AI | Analysen
16:47 UhrCompugroup Medical Outlook FY Revenue EUR 1,000-1,040 Million
PLX AI | Analysen
16:47 UhrDGAP-News: CompuGroup Medical veröffentlicht erstmals mittelfristige Ziele für EBITDA-Rendite und bestätigt Jahresprognose 2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
16:45 UhrCompugroup Medical Outlook FY Revenue EUR 1,000-1,040 Million
PLX AI | Analysen
16:45 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA announces medium-term targets for EBITDA-margin for the first time
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
16:45 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA veröffentlicht erstmals mittelfristige Ziele für EBITDA-Rendite
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
09.09.21ROUNDUP: E-Patientenakte: Datenschutzbehörde und Kassen auf Konfrontationskurs
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21Datenschutzbehörde weist Krankenkassen zu digitaler Patientenakte an
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
31.08.21ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies belässt Compugroup auf 'Buy' - Ziel 89 Euro
dpa-AFX | Analysen: kaufen