CompuGroup Medical announces medium-term targets for EBITDA-margin for the first time and confirms 2021 guidance



14.09.2021 / 16:47

Adjusted EBITDA margin expected to increase to approximately 25 % in 2023 and to approximately 27 % in 2025

Organic revenue growth year-on-year of 5 % and more per year expected for the years 2021 through 2025

Annual guidance for 2021 confirmed

Digitization in the healthcare sector accelerates growth

Koblenz. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA, one of the leading e-health providers in the world, announces medium-term targets for the development of the adjusted EBITDA-margin for the first time. The medium-term growth target of increasing group revenues year-on-year organically by 5 % and more per year from 2021 through 2025 had been published previously. In addition, the Managing Directors have now also adopted targets for the medium-term increase in adjusted EBITDA margin for the first time. Accordingly, CompuGroup Medical aims to increase the adjusted EBITDA margin to approximately 25 % in 2023 and to approximately 27 % in 2025. Further information on medium-term targets will be presented at the virtual Capital Markets Day tomorrow.

In light of the ongoing investment program announced in December 2020 to accelerate growth, the Managing Directors confirm the full year 2021 guidance. CompuGroup Medical expects revenues in 2021 to be in a range of EUR 1 billion and EUR 1.04 billion as well as adjusted EBITDA between EUR 210 million and EUR 230 million.

Digital transformation in healthcare accelerates growth



"Digitization is finally happening in healthcare, reinforced by the pandemic. Our customers' world is transforming rapidly. CompuGroup Medical is ideally positioned to support doctors, pharmacies, hospitals and other healthcare professionals on their path towards digitization", says CEO Dr. Dirk Wössner. "Governments across Europe have realized the need to digitize and modernize the healthcare space, and the transformation is gaining speed. We are ready to capture this fantastic opportunity. Organic growth has already accelerated in the first half of this year, and we confirm our ambition to achieve an organic year-on-year revenue growth of 5 % and more per year from 2021 through 2025."