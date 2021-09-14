checkAd

Tradelite Solutions GmbH announces successful completion of its Business Angel Round

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
14.09.2021, 16:52  |  16   |   |   

- Financial Entertainment: The world's first game development platform that connects real-world finance and live stock market data with video games

- Germany´s most successful video game entrepreneur Heiko Hubertz becomes a shareholder

- On-boarded first customers from the US and Europe

MUNICH, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tradelite Solutions GmbH ("Tradelite") has successfully concluded a new funding round of nearing 18% of the subscribed capital against cash contribution. Company shares were offered to selected business angels who add strategic value to further company development. As Tradelite's founders originate from the fintech scene, it was important to win investors from the world of video games. For example, Heiko Hubertz, founder of Bigpoint and Whow Games, Germany's most successful game entrepreneur, has become a shareholder in Tradelite Solutions GmbH.

Tradelite Solutions GmbH Logo

Tradelite connects the world of video games with the world of finance. To make this possible, Tradelite has developed its own game development platform, the Financial Entertainment (FE) Platform. Game developers consume comprehensive historical and live financial market or product data in the form of game mechanics via the FE Platform, and create a wide variety and genre of games. Tradelite and partner game developers are focusing on casual games that supports the learning of financial knowledge, the improvement of financial skills and the exciting interactions with real market developments within highly entertaining game loops.

As an API-based game platform that brings financial data into games, Tradelite is complimentary to existing game engines such as Unity. The first batch of Tradelite FE games are developed with Unity in conjunction with Tradelite.

As a Gaming SaaS company, Tradelite is not restricted by industry nor geographic regulations and can therefore offer its products and services globally. Following initial market communications, Company received inquiries and interests from all over the world. Prior to planned market launch, Tradelite has on-boarded its first customers from the US and Europe. Games developed on the FE platform can be used by financial service providers for customer acquisition, education and engagement; by financial publishers to increase ARPU (average revenue per user); or by game publishers to expand the range of offering.

Tracy Chang, founder and CEO of Tradelite Solutions commented: "I would like to thank our investors for their trust and the successful execution of our Business Angel Round. It proved that we, the founders, are not the only ones who believe in the powerful connection between the game world and financial world. In addition to the actual capital, it was important for us to receive further strategic impetus from our business angels to open up the growing market of currently three billion video gamers worldwide to the topic of finance and the stock market."

ABOUT TRADELITE SOLUTIONS GMBH

Tradelite's vision is to make complex financial knowledge easily accessible and enjoyable for billions of people by integrating real-world financial data and interactions into video games. Tradelite is revolutionizing the user experience of financial services. Tradelite invented a Financial Entertainment Platform for which a global patent is pending.

This platform enables game developers to bring their creativity and user-centric approach to the financial world. Financial service providers, digital publishers, FinTechs, EdTechs can offer fun and useful games to their customers to promote financial inclusion, improve financial literacy and strengthen the value of customer relationship through meaningful interactions.

The company was founded in 2020 by Tracy Chang, Matthias Kröner (founder of DAB Bank and Fidor Bank) and Uwe Franke, who have already successfully offered innovative concepts and customer-centric solutions in the FinTech segment.

For more information, please contact:
Tradelite Solutions GmbH
Matthias Kröner
Jakob-Klar-Str. 4, 80796 Munich, Germany
Email info@tradelite.de
Website www.tradelite.de

Press contact:
Ralf-Dieter Brunowsky
BrunoMedia GmbH
Office: +49 (0) 6131 9302830
Mail: brunowsky@brunomedia.de

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1624600/Tradelite_Solutions_GmbH_Logo.jpg




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tradelite Solutions GmbH announces successful completion of its Business Angel Round - Financial Entertainment: The world's first game development platform that connects real-world finance and live stock market data with video games - Germany´s most successful video game entrepreneur Heiko Hubertz becomes a shareholder - …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Face Mask Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 8.88 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Risen Energy wins EcoVadis bronze rating for its commitment to green and sustainable development
Middle East & Africa Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 9.12 Billion by 2026 - ...
Pharming announces results from clinical trials for the treatment of COVID-19 with RUCONEST
MaxCyte announces filing of Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2021
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Xywav (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) Investor ...
Alvarez & Marsal Continues Strategic Expansion Of Netherlands Based Tax Offering
Builder.ai introduces Natasha - the world's first AI software expert, designed to help businesses ...
Market Sentiment Indicates Return to Normal as Covid Fears Subside
Titel
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
Mexico Crawler Excavator Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 573.21 Million & 6,874 Units by 2027 ...
Monochloroacetic Acid Market Size was USD 893.0 Million in 2020 and is Expected to Reach USD 1,169.3 Million in 2028: Reports and Data
Retail Visual Intelligence Leader Infilect onboards Naresh Sethi, Chairman of VST industries as ...
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
South Africa Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 3,071 Million by 2026 - Arizton
Press conference for the 2nd "Ouhai Embraces Diversity" Global Talent Recruitment Drive held in ...
Metallic Stearates Market would expand at a CAGR of 4.8% during Forecast Period; Growing ...
Sports Nutrition Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 26.11 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Titel
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Globalization Partners Opens Nominations for PANGEO Awards, Recognizing Visionary Companies and ...
Rokbak Revealed: the New Name for Terex Trucks
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
State of Flux launches Safe Supplier Operating Standard
Photocure appoints Anders Neijber as Vice President, Global Medical Affairs and Clinical ...
Light Field Market worth $154 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...