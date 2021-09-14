checkAd

Harris Williams Advises Hunt Valve Company on its Sale to Fairbanks Morse Defense

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.09.2021, 16:53  |  25   |   |   

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised Hunt Valve Company (Hunt Valve), a portfolio company of May River Capital, on its sale to Fairbanks Morse Defense (Fairbanks Morse), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management (Arcline). Hunt Valve designs and manufactures complex valves and electromechanical actuators that support critical system functions onboard key U.S. Navy platforms. The transaction was led by Chris Rogers, Doug Kinard, Evan Clark, Mike Rohman and Anya Bahros of the Harris Williams Aerospace, Defense & Government Services (ADG) Group and Giles Tucker of the firm’s Industrials Group.

“In partnership with May River Capital, the Hunt Valve team has achieved impressive growth and solidified the company’s position as a leading flow control solutions provider to U.S. Navy ships and submarines,” said Doug Kinard, a managing director at Harris Williams. “Partnering with Fairbanks Morse, the combined platform is well positioned to serve the U.S. Navy for decades to come as it continues to expand and maintain its fleet.”

“Hunt Valve represents another marquee transaction for Harris Williams in the defense maritime sector, where we continue to see strong investor interest for platforms of scale in what is generally a fragmented supply base,” added Chris Rogers, a managing director at Harris Williams. “Demand tailwinds within this market are very positive, and suppliers that can participate in the U.S. Navy’s fleet expansion and modernization are well positioned for long-term growth.”

Hunt Valve brings decades of fluid power engineering innovations and solutions to a wide range of military and industrial customers. It specializes in severe duty valves and complementary engineered components and system solutions for applications that include primary metals, energy, process and U.S. Navy nuclear-powered vessels, including all submarines and carriers in operation as well as the Virginia Class, Columbia Class and Ford Class.

Headquartered in Chicago, May River Capital is a private equity firm focused on investing in lower-middle market industrial growth companies, including precision manufacturing, engineered products and instrumentation, specialized industrial services, and value-added industrial distribution businesses. The firm is investing out of its second institutional fund of approximately $300 million, which was closed in December 2019.

Seite 1 von 3


PNC Financial Services Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Harris Williams Advises Hunt Valve Company on its Sale to Fairbanks Morse Defense Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised Hunt Valve Company (Hunt Valve), a portfolio company of May River Capital, on its sale to Fairbanks Morse Defense (Fairbanks Morse), a portfolio …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
C3 AI Announces General Availability of C3 AI CRM
Faraday Future Fills Additional Key Roles on Its Path to Production
Life Storage, Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of 2,500,000 Shares of Common Stock
Europcar Mobility Group:  Statement on the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights as of August 31, 2021
EQRx Announces Presentation of Updated Data from Pivotal Phase 3 Study of Anti-PD-L1 Antibody ...
Non-insured Health Benefits Program Now Covers Dexcom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System for ...
Roy Hill Sets New Course with Purchase of FLXdrive Battery Locomotive
Herbalife Nutrition Revises Third Quarter and Full Year 2021 Guidance
VF Corporation and Redress Announce 2021 Winner of World’s Largest Sustainable Fashion Design ...
Communications Systems Declares Special Dividend
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
ImmunoPrecise’s Dutch Subsidiary Receives French Research Tax Credit (CIR) Accreditation
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.09.21Harris Williams Advises Deacom on its Sale to ECI Software Solutions
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21Harris Williams Advises Tecta America Corporation on its Minority Investment from Leonard Green & Partners
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
31.08.21Harris Williams Advises SavATree on its Pending Sale to the Apax Funds
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.08.21Harris Williams Advises ResMan on its Sale to Inhabit IQ
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.08.21Harris Williams Advises Riggs Distler & Company, Inc. on its Sale to Centuri Group, Inc.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.08.21Harris Williams Advises Myers Emergency Power Systems on its Sale to Kohlberg & Company, L.L.C.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21Harris Williams Advises CCRM (Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine) Fertility on its Partnership with Unified Women's Healthcare, Altas Partners and Ares Management Corporation
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.08.21Harris Williams Advises RQM+ on its Sale to Linden Capital Partners
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten