Only 38% of respondents in the new nationwide survey believe the country is moving in the right direction, representing a 29% decline from June. Seventy-four percent of small business owners expressed concern about the impact of rising COVID-19 infection rates on their businesses.

Small business owners across America are ringing the alarm about the direction the country is headed and are struggling to manage inflationary pressures, navigate the labor shortage and confront mental health struggles, according to a new survey released today from Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Voices . For Black-owned small businesses, the challenges are even more steep. The data comes during the Small Business Administration’s National Small Business Week , and after it was revealed last week that small businesses are low on cash reserves and concerned about access to capital.

Inflationary pressures continue to rattle business operations. Eighty-six percent said they are concerned about inflation, with 84% stating they have seen an increase in their operating costs. In a sign that inflation may still be building, 81% of respondents said inflationary pressures have increased since June and 74% said their business’ financial health has been negatively impacted by inflation.

“Just weeks ago, small business owners hoped that a return to normalcy would help jumpstart our recovery, boost sales, increase labor market participation and relieve the stress and mental health pressures we faced during the pandemic,” said Jessica Johnson-Cope, Chair of Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Voices National Leadership Council and owner of Johnson Security Bureau in The Bronx, NY. “This data clearly shows we’re on the wrong track with the current surge in COVID-19 cases making it harder for small businesses already struggling to weather inflationary pressures, hire and fill fundamental roles and access childcare and mental health resources that will put them on the road to recovery.”

Across the country, small business owners are working to overcome challenges associated with hiring, mental health and childcare as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

Seventy-three percent of small business owners are currently hiring full-time or part-time employees, yet 87% of those hiring are finding it difficult to recruit qualified candidates for open positions;

Eighty percent say difficulty in hiring is impacting their bottom line;

Forty-nine percent say they or their employees have faced mental health-related issues as a result of COVID-19, and only 19% say they can afford to provide their employees with sufficient mental health resources;

only 19% say they can afford to provide their employees with sufficient mental health resources; Forty-four percent say a return for kids to remote learning would make it difficult to retain employees; and

Sixty-four percent say their workforce challenges have worsened since pre-COVID-19.

An initial dataset released last week alarmingly revealed that 44% of small businesses have less than three months of cash reserves in case of an emergency or another shutdown. Just 31% said they were very confident they could access capital if they needed it.