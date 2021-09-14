Donaldson Company Recognized for Support of Service Members, Veterans and Military Families

Yellow Ribbon Company-designated organizations partner with the State of Minnesota Director of Military Outreach to develop a sustainable, formal action plan demonstrating a long-term commitment to service members, veterans and their families. The action plan includes specific recruiting and human resources policies, training and development efforts; community and employee outreach; and support initiatives.

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI), a leading worldwide manufacturer of innovative filtration products and solutions, has been named a Yellow Ribbon Company by the Minnesota Department of Military Affairs’ Beyond the Yellow Ribbon program for the company’s support of service members, veterans and military families.

On Monday, September 13, 2021, an outdoor employee event at the company’s Bloomington, Minnesota, headquarters celebrated the Yellow Ribbon Company designation, with City of Bloomington, Bloomington Chamber of Commerce, Bloomington Armory and National Guard representatives in attendance. Brigadier General Sandra Best, Battalion Officer in Charge and Bloomington Armory OIC with the Minnesota National Guard, presented a proclamation signed by Governor Tim Walz.

“It is a great honor for Donaldson to be recognized as a Yellow Ribbon Company, and I thank the Minnesota Department of Military Affairs for their guidance and support in creating our action plan, which ultimately enabled this designation,” said Tod Carpenter, Donaldson Company Chairman, President and CEO. “Thanks also to our Veterans Group and the generations of Donaldson employees who help ensure our workplace and outreach efforts offer a welcoming and inclusive environment for veterans, service members and military families, as well as an appreciation for their many sacrifices and service – we owe them a debt of gratitude.”

