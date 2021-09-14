checkAd

Donaldson Company Recognized for Support of Service Members, Veterans and Military Families

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.09.2021, 16:59  |  14   |   |   

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI), a leading worldwide manufacturer of innovative filtration products and solutions, has been named a Yellow Ribbon Company by the Minnesota Department of Military Affairs’ Beyond the Yellow Ribbon program for the company’s support of service members, veterans and military families.

Yellow Ribbon Company-designated organizations partner with the State of Minnesota Director of Military Outreach to develop a sustainable, formal action plan demonstrating a long-term commitment to service members, veterans and their families. The action plan includes specific recruiting and human resources policies, training and development efforts; community and employee outreach; and support initiatives.

On Monday, September 13, 2021, an outdoor employee event at the company’s Bloomington, Minnesota, headquarters celebrated the Yellow Ribbon Company designation, with City of Bloomington, Bloomington Chamber of Commerce, Bloomington Armory and National Guard representatives in attendance. Brigadier General Sandra Best, Battalion Officer in Charge and Bloomington Armory OIC with the Minnesota National Guard, presented a proclamation signed by Governor Tim Walz.

“It is a great honor for Donaldson to be recognized as a Yellow Ribbon Company, and I thank the Minnesota Department of Military Affairs for their guidance and support in creating our action plan, which ultimately enabled this designation,” said Tod Carpenter, Donaldson Company Chairman, President and CEO. “Thanks also to our Veterans Group and the generations of Donaldson employees who help ensure our workplace and outreach efforts offer a welcoming and inclusive environment for veterans, service members and military families, as well as an appreciation for their many sacrifices and service – we owe them a debt of gratitude.”

About Donaldson Company, Inc.
 Founded in 1915, Donaldson (NYSE: DCI) is a global leader in technology-led filtration products and solutions, serving a broad range of industries and advanced markets. Our diverse, skilled employees at more than 140 locations on six continents partner with customers—from small business owners to the world’s biggest OEM brands—to solve complex filtration challenges. Discover how Donaldson is Advancing Filtration for a Cleaner World at www.Donaldson.com.

Donaldson Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Donaldson Company Recognized for Support of Service Members, Veterans and Military Families Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI), a leading worldwide manufacturer of innovative filtration products and solutions, has been named a Yellow Ribbon Company by the Minnesota Department of Military Affairs’ Beyond the Yellow Ribbon program for the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
C3 AI Announces General Availability of C3 AI CRM
Faraday Future Fills Additional Key Roles on Its Path to Production
Life Storage, Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of 2,500,000 Shares of Common Stock
EQRx Announces Presentation of Updated Data from Pivotal Phase 3 Study of Anti-PD-L1 Antibody ...
Non-insured Health Benefits Program Now Covers Dexcom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System for ...
Europcar Mobility Group:  Statement on the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights as of August 31, 2021
Roy Hill Sets New Course with Purchase of FLXdrive Battery Locomotive
Herbalife Nutrition Revises Third Quarter and Full Year 2021 Guidance
VF Corporation and Redress Announce 2021 Winner of World’s Largest Sustainable Fashion Design ...
Communications Systems Declares Special Dividend
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
ImmunoPrecise’s Dutch Subsidiary Receives French Research Tax Credit (CIR) Accreditation
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
03.09.21Donaldson Company to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Virtual 9th Annual Laguna Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.09.21Donaldson Company Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Earnings
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten