HAWKEYE Receives TSX.V Conditional Acceptance for a $450,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / HAWKEYE Gold & Diamond Inc. (the "Company" or "HAWKEYE") (TSXV:HAWK)(Frankfurt: HGT; WKN: A12A61 ISIN: CA42016R3027): is pleased to announce it has received TSX Venture Exchange conditional acceptance for a non-brokered private placement to sell non-flow-through units at a price of $0.02 per Common Unit and flow-through units at a price of $0.025 per Flow-Through Unit. The Offering will raise the Company total proceeds of $450,000 through the sale of up to 10,000,000 Common Units and 10,000,000 Flow-Through Units in the capital of the Company. For complete details of the financing please refer to the Company's original news release No. 360 - 2021 which was disseminated to the public on September 2, 2021.

