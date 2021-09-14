checkAd

Anycubic Photon Ultra 3D Printer Launches on Kickstarter

Anycubic's first affordable consumer DLP desktop 3D printer officially on sale from September 14

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anycubic, a well-known 3D printer brand and a pioneer in the resin 3D printer sector, is back with a cutting-edge digital light processing (DLP) technology printer, Anycubic Photon Ultra. The printer will debut on Kickstarter from September 14, 2021 (11 a.m. EST/4 p.m. UK/5 p.m. Europe/11 p.m. Hong Kong) to Oct 14, 2021 at a price of just $US399 for the first 300 units, $US459 for 500 units and $US499 for 2000 units. After the Kickstarter campaign concludes, the retail price will be $US599.

Anycubic has been making excellent quality and affordable printers for years. Anycubic Photon Ultra, with no exception, comes with appealing details and an outstanding balance between quality and cost. With this new DLP technology, Anycubic is embracing and pushing a significant change in the 3D printing world and aims to make this expensive technology more accessible for its customers. Anycubic 3D printers have been popular with people from all walks of life, especially its first desktop LCD printer Anycubic Photon released in 2017. Due to continued support from our customers globally, the printer soon climbed our best-selling 3D printer list and founded our base of resin 3D printer Photon series which quickly became a staple in every makers tool kit.

Anycubic Photon Ultra comes with Texas Instrument's latest DLP technology. It has a powerful light source that throws UV light at a DLP chip compared with the LCD 3D printer. The DLP chip is an array of hundreds of thousands of tiny mirrors that can reflect the incoming light rays.

To meet customers' increasing demand for longer lifespan and higher precision 3D printers, the plan is to upgrade products. In addition, most DLP printers on the market are industrial standard costing thousands of dollars, leaving many creators unable to realize their ideas with this incredible technology. That's why the Anycubic Photon Ultra 3D printer is being introduced, to shatter these barriers and unleash a revolution at the intersection of creativity and technology. Now, anyone can enjoy the precision, detail, and durability brought by DLP technology.

