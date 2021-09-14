Confluent Announces Stream Governance, the Industry’s First Governance Suite for Data in Motion

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT), the platform to set data in motion, today unveiled the industry’s first governance suite for streaming data. Offered as a fully managed cloud solution, Stream Governance delivers a simple, self-service experience to discover, understand, and trust the real-time data that flows throughout modern businesses. Distributed teams now have quick, easy access to the data that’s critical to developing more real-time applications and business operations, all while maintaining data security and privacy. This provides organizations with a safe way to expand the use of data in motion and create a central nervous system that ties together disparate applications and systems. With streaming data available to more people, teams can unlock entirely new use cases that drive differentiation and exceed customer demands.

“With the sharp rise of real-time data, the need for governance over data in motion is more critical than ever,” said Stewart Bond, Research Director, Data Integration and Data Intelligence Software, IDC. “Confluent’s Stream Governance suite allows customers to harvest intelligence about, and gain control of, data in motion, to enable a balance between innovation and trust while expanding the power of streaming data in every part of the business.”

The ability to establish and operate around a central nervous system will be a major factor in determining who wins in the next stage of digital disruption. However, as the number of data sources continues to rise, it’s more challenging than ever to fully understand and safely manage all the data streaming across a business. Too often, this knowledge is in the hands of just a few streaming experts, creating unknown risks and blocking many teams from building applications powered by data in motion. To keep pace with evolving business needs and customer demands, organizations must be able to safely share data knowledge across more streams, more teams, and more use cases.

"Data in motion is becoming the key platform for companies looking to unlock their data,” said Jay Kreps, Co-founder and CEO, Confluent. “But to truly unlock data, it isn't enough to make it accessible. You need to also ensure it is correct, compliant, and discoverable. With Stream Governance, we make the governance of streaming data easy and integrated so customers can ensure that their data is a solid foundation for their next generation digital initiatives.”