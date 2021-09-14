PGIM Investments launches new growth equity funds seeking industry leaders of tomorrow

PGIM Investments is expanding its global growth equity suite with the launch of two new funds, the PGIM Jennison NextGeneration Global Opportunities Fund and the PGIM Jennison International Small-Mid Cap Opportunities Fund . The funds are managed by an experienced team of investment professionals from Jennison Associates, led by head of Global Equity Mark Baribeau, CFA, and equity portfolio manager John Donnelly, CFA.

John Donnelly, CFA, Jennison Associates, Portfolio Manager (Photo: Business Wire)

Early Access to Next Generation of Growth Companies

The investment team’s unconstrained global approach allows investors to gain early access to the next generation of growth companies through highly concentrated portfolios of small and mid-sized companies that are at an early stage in their growth trajectory.

The PGIM Jennison NextGeneration Global Opportunities Fund will have the flexibility to invest in small- and mid-cap companies worldwide, while the PGIM Jennison International Small-Mid Cap Opportunities Fund will generally invest in small- and mid-cap companies outside the United States.

“Within the small- and mid-cap space, we are looking for undiscovered, innovative investment opportunities across high-growth areas such as technology, e-commerce, and healthcare,” said Donnelly. “Our investment strategy allows us to invest early in a company’s lifecycle, tapping into opportunities not realized or fully appreciated by the broader investment community with the potential to deliver long-term risk-adjusted returns.”

A Leader in Growth Investing

Jennison Associates is a leading active equity manager with a track record spanning more than 50 years. The firm’s investment approach is based on rigorous fundamental bottom-up research, which has resulted in strong historical performance across its suite of growth equity funds.

The new funds complement the firm’s $8.7 billion PGIM Jennison Global Opportunities Fund and $5.2 billion PGIM Jennison International Opportunities Fund, both ranked in the top quartile of performance over the 1-, 3- and 5-year time periods within their respective Morningstar categories.1

Stuart Parker, president and CEO of PGIM Investments, added, “We are pleased to expand our suite of top-performing global growth equity funds for investors who are looking for exposure to small- and mid-cap companies with high growth potential, from one of the top equity managers in the country.”