HPE Announces New Chief Technology Officer Fidelma Russo

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.09.2021   

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced that Fidelma Russo has been named Chief Technology Officer for the company. In this role, Fidelma will lead the innovation agenda and technology roadmap for HPE and manage the design and development of the HPE Greenlake edge-to-cloud platform.

“We are excited for Fidelma to join the HPE team in this important role,” said Antonio Neri, President and CEO of HPE. “Fidelma brings deep expertise in cloud services, software, and infrastructure built on an extensive career in technology. Her diverse experience makes her distinctively suited to drive innovation as we accelerate our transformation and bring differentiated solutions to the market.”

"I am thrilled to be joining Hewlett Packard Enterprise, a company with a deep heritage of innovation that is now at another transformational moment in the industry,” said Fidelma. “I look forward to working with our leadership, engineers, developers, customers, and partners as we focus on delivering solutions that provide a unified as a service experience, from edge-to-cloud.”

Fidelma brings more than 30 years of technology leadership spanning cloud services, machine learning and analytics, global IT business services, servers, storage, networking, backup, and infrastructure. Most recently serving as senior vice president and general manager of the Cloud Services business unit at VMware, she has also held senior leadership positions at Dell EMC, HP, Iron Mountain and Sun Microsystems. She currently serves as a director of SBA Communications and sits on the Audit Committee.

Fidelma holds a bachelor’s of science degree in electrical engineering from University College Cork, a master’s in computer science degree from Boston University, and completed the Internet of Things Executive education program at MIT’s Sloan School of Management.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise
 Hewlett Packard Enterprise is the global edge-to-cloud platform as-a-service company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions, with a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, to help customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com.

