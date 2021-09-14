Brown-Forman Elevates Environmental Commitments

Brown-Forman Corporation, one of the largest American-owned global spirits and wine companies, shared today its updated Global Sustainability Goals. The new environmental commitments serve as a roadmap in advancing sustainability, reducing the company’s environmental footprint, and increasing its positive impact on the community and environment. The full commitments can be found at www.brown-forman.com/environmental-sustainability.

“We have a responsibility to care for our environment and protect the natural resources upon which our products depend, not only to strengthen our business, but also to contribute to the long-term health of our planet,” said Lawson Whiting, CEO, Brown-Forman. "To elevate the importance of sustainability to Brown-Forman’s overall, long-term success, we’ve embedded these new goals into our business strategy and will continue to share our progress against them publicly.”