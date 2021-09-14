checkAd

Boku streamlines & secures online transactions in Germany

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.09.2021, 17:00  |  22   |   |   

LONDON, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Boku Inc., (AIM: BOKU), provider of the world’s most comprehensive mobile operator identity network has launched its Verify and Authenticate solutions in Germany, with both solutions integrated with O2, Telekom Deutschland, and Vodafone. Now, 120 million German mobile subscribers will have access to more seamless and secure digital account creation and transactions.

The launch in Germany increases Boku’s global coverage for Verify and Authenticate to 20 countries. Leading global companies including banks and fintechs, social networks, marketplaces and government agencies work with Boku to enhance their digital customer experience while ensuring world-class security for their users.

Verify uses signals from mobile operators to streamline digital customer onboarding while preventing identity theft, money laundering, and social fraud.

Authenticate uses mobile operator SIM-based authentication to secure digital account access without SMS one-time passwords, delivering greater security in a fraction of the time. Authenticate features SIM Swap detection to eliminate this fraud vector quickly and easily.

With increasing digital transformation and swift competition for consumers, these solutions give digital service providers a competitive edge. Boku’s mobile identity suite protects consumers from fraud while maintaining personal privacy, fully compliant with GDPR regulations.

Stuart Neal, General Manager for Identity, Boku, commented, "We are honored to partner with Deutsche Telekom, O2 and Vodafone to bring German businesses and consumers better, safer online experiences. Today, consumers expect seamless and secure online experiences, and Boku along with our partners make this possible.”

Enquiries:

Boku, Inc.
Jon Prideaux, Chief Executive Officer and Keith Butcher, Chief Financial Officer        
+44 (0)20 3934 6630

IFC Advisory Limited (Financial PR & IR)
Tim Metcalfe / Graham Herring / Florence Chandler                                        
+44 (0)20 3934 6630

About Boku

Boku Inc. (AIM: BOKU) is the world’s leading provider of mobile payment and mobile identity solutions. Boku’s technology platform, which is linked to more than 200 mobile wallets and network operators worldwide, verifies user identity, executes payments, and provisions new services, simplifying daily mobile interactions between consumers and digital organizations.

Boku’s technology platform is used in over 59 countries with over 815 million verified transactions in 2019, contributing $5 billion to the digital economy. Businesses that currently employ Boku’s platform to simplify sign-up, acquire new paying users and prevent fraud include global leaders such as Apple, Discover, Experian, Facebook, FIS, Fiserv, Google, Microsoft, Netflix, Paypal, Sony, Spotify and Western Union.

Boku Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in London, UK, with offices in various locations globally including in the US, Mumbai, Munich, Beijing, Paris, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Taipei, and Tokyo.

To learn more about Boku Inc., please visit: https://www.boku.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Boku streamlines & secures online transactions in Germany LONDON, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -  Boku Inc., (AIM: BOKU), provider of the world’s most comprehensive mobile operator identity network has launched its Verify and Authenticate solutions in Germany, with both solutions integrated with O2, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Completes Recruitment of Elderly Participants in Phase 3 Trial of its Inactivated COVID-19 ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
TaskUs Celebrates 13th Anniversary, Announces Planned Office Expansions
Mid-Year Results of NRD Companies: Greater Operational Scope and Refined Business Strategy
LPL Financial Hires Cara Dailey as New Chief Data Officer
Sovos Brands, Inc. Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering
Strong Multifamily Investment Environment Continues as Freddie Mac’s AIMI Bounces Back in Q2
Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces Three New Contracts with Physician Practices in Dallas, ...
Sodexo acquires a majority stake in Wedoogift, creating the leading player in the gift voucher ...
Jamf Holding Corp. Announces Proposed Private Placement of $325.0 Million of Convertible Senior ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Valneva Completes Recruitment of Elderly Participants in Phase 3 Trial of its Inactivated COVID-19 ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...