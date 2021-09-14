checkAd

Richardson Electronics Selects SM Berger & Company, Inc. to Lead Strategic Investor Relations Program

LAFOX, Ill., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL), a global provider of engineered solutions for numerous applications including renewable energy, semiconductor wafer fabrication components, replacement parts and tubes for CT scanners and MRI equipment, and custom displays is pleased to announce it has retained SM Berger & Company, Inc. to lead its investor relations strategy.

Founded in 1984, SM Berger & Company has partnered with over 100 companies to develop and manage modern, integrated, and results-oriented investor relations and communications programs. SM Berger & Company specializes in helping underfollowed small- and micro-cap companies across multiple industries engage with the capital markets.

“Over the past five years, we have focused on diversifying our business into high growth sectors including renewable energy, 5G, healthcare and the semiconductor markets. We believe we are well positioned to create sustainable value for our shareholders as we benefit from continued sales growth and improving profitability,” stated Edward J. Richardson, Richardson Electronics CEO and Chairman. “SM Berger has the experience helping companies like ours effectively communicate complex strategies to capital market participants and expand our reach to new investors. With our strong balance sheet and steadily improving income statement, we are excited to have SM Berger help us communicate our success to the investment community.”

Andrew Berger, President of SM Berger & Company stated, “Richardson Electronics has done an excellent job leveraging its engineering resources and product development capabilities to take advantage of compelling trends underway across large and rapidly expanding markets. For over 37 years, we have been helping businesses like Richardson Electronics navigate an increasingly complex capital market environment. We look forward to providing our expertise and strategic counsel to support a results-oriented and proactive investor relations program that advocates for both the Company and its shareholders.”

SM Berger will oversee Richardson Electronics’ investor relations functions and serve as a key point of contact for shareholders.

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; flat panel detector solutions and replacement parts for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

