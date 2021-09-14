checkAd

Bombardier Proudly Introduces the New Challenger 3500 Aircraft, the Industry’s Best Super Mid-size Business Jet

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.09.2021, 17:00   

  • New aircraft offers innovative technology features from cockpit to cabin that further define Challenger’s leadership status
  • Fully redesigned Challenger 3500 aircraft cabin introduces Bombardier’s revolutionary Nuage seat and has a lower cabin altitude
  • Newest member of the renowned Challenger family is designed through a sustainable lens in line with Bombardier’s environmental objectives
  • Entry-into-service is expected in the second half of 2022

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier is proud to present the industry’s best super mid-size business jet, the new sustainably designed Challenger 3500 aircraft. The latest evolution of Bombardier’s hugely successful Challenger platform was introduced to the market today during an exclusive celebration in Montréal, Canada, and through a worldwide virtual launch.

The next-generation Challenger 3500 aircraft, the evolution of the Challenger 350 aircraft, introduces a redesigned interior with intelligent and sustainably minded cabin features crafted to combine comfort with function. Further elevating the passenger experience, Bombardier’s exclusive and patented Nuage seat is included in the aircraft’s standard configuration – the first time a seat of this calibre is available in the super mid-size segment. As part of an overall focus on passenger wellness, this new business jet will provide a reduced cabin altitude of 4,850 ft at 41,000 ft, representing a 31% improvement compared to its predecessor.

The Challenger 3500 aircraft also introduces several innovative technological features, such as the industry’s first voice-controlled cabin to manage lighting, temperature and entertainment systems, the first wireless chargers throughout the cabin and the only 24-inch, 4K display in its class. In the cockpit, Bombardier introduces a standard-equipped autothrottle system to the Challenger 3500 flight deck, which offers the most baseline features in its class. This new business jet is expected to enter service in the second half of 2022.

“We are thrilled to launch a business jet that features all the best-selling elements of the Challenger platform – impressive performance, consistent reliability, exceptional smooth ride – while elevating the cabin experience for our customers,” said Éric Martel, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bombardier. “Building on the success of the unrivalled Global 7500 business jet cabin, the Challenger 3500 aircraft prioritizes what our customers value most: a truly exceptional cabin experience.”

