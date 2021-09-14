Half-year information and financial results of Žemaitijos Pienas AB for the first six months of 2021

Unaudited consolidated sales revenue of Žemaitijos Pienas AB for the first six monts of 2021 amounts to EUR 93,25 million, in comparison with the 1st half of 2020 the sales revenue increased by 5,47 %.

The preliminary consolidated non-audited result of the group of Žemaitijos Pienas AB for 6 month period of the year 2021 reached EUR 4.2 million of net profit.