GBT Establishes The GBT Foundation to Improve the Health and Well-being of Underserved Patient Communities Around the World

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) (NASDAQ: GBT) announced the launch of The GBT Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization and source of charitable giving that will work to improve the health and well-being of underserved patient communities around the world. As GBT recognizes its 10th anniversary this year, the company has established The GBT Foundation to fund programs that will support people within the sickle cell disease (SCD) community and beyond through education, empowerment, improved healthcare access and enhanced health equity.

“Giving back to the community has been woven into GBT as a company since our founding a decade ago – guided by a belief in every person having an equal chance to reach their full health potential,” said Ted W. Love, M.D., president and CEO of GBT. “As an extension of our mission and corporate giving, The GBT Foundation will provide more opportunities to make a difference by helping to address the needs of patient populations who have been disenfranchised and left behind, like people living with sickle cell disease.”