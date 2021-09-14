checkAd

GBT Establishes The GBT Foundation to Improve the Health and Well-being of Underserved Patient Communities Around the World

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) (NASDAQ: GBT) announced the launch of The GBT Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization and source of charitable giving that will work to improve the health and well-being of underserved patient communities around the world. As GBT recognizes its 10th anniversary this year, the company has established The GBT Foundation to fund programs that will support people within the sickle cell disease (SCD) community and beyond through education, empowerment, improved healthcare access and enhanced health equity.

“Giving back to the community has been woven into GBT as a company since our founding a decade ago – guided by a belief in every person having an equal chance to reach their full health potential,” said Ted W. Love, M.D., president and CEO of GBT. “As an extension of our mission and corporate giving, The GBT Foundation will provide more opportunities to make a difference by helping to address the needs of patient populations who have been disenfranchised and left behind, like people living with sickle cell disease.”

The GBT Foundation will fund programs from nonprofit organizations around the world that have the potential to create meaningful and sustainable change, and is currently accepting grant proposals in four core areas of focus:

  • Increasing SCD education and awareness for communities impacted by SCD to build knowledge of the devastating physical, social, mental and societal effects of this genetic blood disorder.
  • Empowering people with SCD, caregivers and others in the SCD community to help improve the lives and care of the community.
  • Improving access to healthcare in SCD to help those living with SCD receive the high-quality health services they need and deserve.
  • Enhancing health equity through innovative and sustainable solutions that help vulnerable communities have the chance to reach their full health potential without social obstacles.

Grant applications are accepted on a rolling basis. For more information about The GBT Foundation and to learn about the areas of focus and eligibility requirements, visit www.gbt.com/gbtfoundation.

