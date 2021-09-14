Cinedigm Names John Canning Chief Financial Officer

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today that John Canning has joined the Company as Chief Financial Officer, …

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) , the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today that John Canning has joined the Company as Chief Financial Officer , effective September 13, 2021. Canning will report to Chris McGurk, Chairman & CEO, and will be responsible for all financial functions at Cinedigm to support and enhance the Company's rapid growth trajectory.

Prior to Cinedigm, Canning spent two years as the CFO of Firefly Systems Inc., an Ad-Tech startup in Silicon Valley, where he worked to secure funding, working capital and equipment financing. He also served as interim CFO of the mobile advertising company, Tapjoy Inc., based in San Francisco, where he managed the short and long-term planning processes. Canning spent several years with Discovery Channel, working as the Group Vice President of Finance for the network portfolio which included the flagship network as well as Animal Planet and The Science Channel. He held finance leadership roles at Clear Channel Outdoor and The Walt Disney Company for a combined total of nearly 10 years. Prior to Disney, Canning enjoyed a successful management consulting career, spending more than a dozen years at prominent firms including Deloitte and KPMG, after earning his MBA with honors from the Marshall School of Business at USC.

"We are thrilled John is joining the Cinedigm team, especially as the Company continues to experience exponential growth on the streaming side," said McGurk. "We are confident that John's experience will enhance the Company's financial efforts and support our strong existing management team, as well as bolster our financial systems and processes."

"Cinedigm has shown itself to be a leader in the fastest growing segment of the entertainment industry," said Canning. "As the business continues to evolve, I am excited to join such a talented team and help the Company continue to grow as one of the leading global independent streaming players."

An innovator in the digital transformation of the entertainment industry for more than two decades, Cinedigm's core mission is to entertain the world by building one of the world's best portfolio of enthusiast channels and services for the streaming generation. Through a diverse mix of premium SVOD services and dedicated AVOD and FAST channels, Cinedigm's streaming portfolio reaches indie film (Fandor), horror (Screambox & Bloody Disgusting) and family entertainment (Dove Channel), as well as dedicated channels for iconic entertainers, led by Bob Ross (The Bob Ross Channel). Cinedigm's ultimate goal is to build destinations that immerse viewers in content they love while staying at the forefront of technology as the streaming industry continues to evolve.