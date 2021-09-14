checkAd

CompuGroup Medical Targets Adj. EBITDA Margin of 25% in 2023; Current Outlook Unchanged

Autor: PLX AI
14.09.2021, 17:00  |  20   |   |   

(PLX AI) – CompuGroup Medical aims to increase the adjusted EBITDA margin to approximately 25 % in 2023 and approximately 27 % in 2025.This is the first time the company set mid-term adjusted EBITDA margin targets, it saidThe medium-term growth …

  • (PLX AI) – CompuGroup Medical aims to increase the adjusted EBITDA margin to approximately 25 % in 2023 and approximately 27 % in 2025.
  • This is the first time the company set mid-term adjusted EBITDA margin targets, it said
  • The medium-term growth target of increasing group revenues year-on-year organically by 5 percent and more per year from 2021 through 2025 had been published previously
  • Current outlook for 2021 is unchanged, with revenues in 2021 to be in a range of € 1 billion and € 1.04 billion as well as adjusted EBITDA between € 210 million and € 230 million
CompuGroup Medical Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CompuGroup Medical Targets Adj. EBITDA Margin of 25% in 2023; Current Outlook Unchanged (PLX AI) – CompuGroup Medical aims to increase the adjusted EBITDA margin to approximately 25 % in 2023 and approximately 27 % in 2025.This is the first time the company set mid-term adjusted EBITDA margin targets, it saidThe medium-term growth …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Curevac Cuts COVID-19 Vaccine Manufacturing Capacity on Lower Expected Demand
Tomra Falls 3% After Carnegie Downgrades to Sell
Subsea 7 Names Foley New CFO
Sodexo Buys Majority Stake in Wedoogift Startup
Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd, Kuehne+Nagel Upgraded at Deutsche on Continued Upside
Pandora Gives Mid-Term Targets in Line with Expectations; Share Buyback Boosted Sevenfold
Vonovia Waives Minimum Acceptance, All Other Closing Conditions for Deutsche Wohnen Takeover
Pandora Adds Another DKK 3 Billion to Share Buyback Program
TotalEnergies, Air Liquide Partner to Develop Low-Carbon Hydrogen Production in Normandy
Norma Cuts Outlook on Lower Capacity, Higher Input Costs
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Ocean Yield Agrees to Be Bought by KKR for NOK 41 per Share; Total Value NOK 7.2 Billion
Bonesupport Says Study Results on FORTIFY Are Inconclusive; Company Is Disappointed
Electrolux Falls 4% After Warning on Component Shortages: Dagens Industri
Siemens Energy Gets Electrification Contract from Aker Solutions at Troll Offshore Platform
Bonesupport Falls Nearly 40% as Study Setback Delays U.S. Approval
Aker Solutions, Siemens Energy Team up for UK Carbon Capture Projects
Electrolux Shares Recover Some Losses as Company Says Supply Chain Email Doesn't Have New ...
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Paradox Interactive Soars 9% as Chairman Takes Back CEO Reins
RWE Teams Up With Kansai EPCO for Floating Offshore Wind in Japan
Ocean Yield Agrees to Be Bought by KKR for NOK 41 per Share; Total Value NOK 7.2 Billion
Bonesupport Says Study Results on FORTIFY Are Inconclusive; Company Is Disappointed
FLSmidth Excludes India Activities from TK Mining Acquisition; Price Cut by EUR 45 Million
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17:10 UhrCompugroup will mittelfristig wieder profitabler werden
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
16:47 UhrCompugroup Medical Outlook FY Revenue EUR 1,000-1,040 Million
PLX AI | Analysen
16:47 UhrDGAP-News: CompuGroup Medical announces medium-term targets for EBITDA-margin for the first time and confirms 2021 guidance
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
16:47 UhrDGAP-News: CompuGroup Medical veröffentlicht erstmals mittelfristige Ziele für EBITDA-Rendite und bestätigt Jahresprognose 2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
16:45 UhrCompugroup Medical Outlook FY Revenue EUR 1,000-1,040 Million
PLX AI | Analysen
16:45 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA announces medium-term targets for EBITDA-margin for the first time
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
16:45 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA veröffentlicht erstmals mittelfristige Ziele für EBITDA-Rendite
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
09.09.21ROUNDUP: E-Patientenakte: Datenschutzbehörde und Kassen auf Konfrontationskurs
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21Datenschutzbehörde weist Krankenkassen zu digitaler Patientenakte an
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
31.08.21ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies belässt Compugroup auf 'Buy' - Ziel 89 Euro
dpa-AFX | Analysen: kaufen