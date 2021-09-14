CompuGroup Medical Targets Adj. EBITDA Margin of 25% in 2023; Current Outlook Unchanged Autor: PLX AI | 14.09.2021, 17:00 | 20 | 0 | 0 14.09.2021, 17:00 | (PLX AI) – CompuGroup Medical aims to increase the adjusted EBITDA margin to approximately 25 % in 2023 and approximately 27 % in 2025.This is the first time the company set mid-term adjusted EBITDA margin targets, it saidThe medium-term growth … (PLX AI) – CompuGroup Medical aims to increase the adjusted EBITDA margin to approximately 25 % in 2023 and approximately 27 % in 2025.This is the first time the company set mid-term adjusted EBITDA margin targets, it saidThe medium-term growth … (PLX AI) – CompuGroup Medical aims to increase the adjusted EBITDA margin to approximately 25 % in 2023 and approximately 27 % in 2025.

This is the first time the company set mid-term adjusted EBITDA margin targets, it said

The medium-term growth target of increasing group revenues year-on-year organically by 5 percent and more per year from 2021 through 2025 had been published previously

Current outlook for 2021 is unchanged, with revenues in 2021 to be in a range of € 1 billion and € 1.04 billion as well as adjusted EBITDA between € 210 million and € 230 million CompuGroup Medical Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

CompuGroup Medical Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer