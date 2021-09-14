checkAd

EQT AB in dialogue with Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority regarding information given in connection with lock-up revision

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT AB today announces that a dialogue has been initiated with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority regarding the handling of information given about EQT AB's revision of the lock-up-structure for EQT AB's Partners and the sale of shares that followed the revision.

EQT AB's assessment is that the company has handled the information correctly and has obtained external expert advice on the matters. EQT AB provides the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority with documentation and looks forward to a continued positive and constructive dialogue with the Authority.

Contact

 Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
Nina Nornholm, Head of Communications, +46 70 855 03 56
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

About EQT

 EQT is a purpose-driven global investment organization focused on active ownership strategies. With a Nordic heritage and a global mindset, EQT has a track record of almost three decades of delivering consistent and attractive returns across multiple geographies, sectors and strategies. Uniquely, EQT is the only large private markets firm in the world with investment strategies covering all phases of a business' development, from start-up to maturity. EQT today has approximately EUR 71 billion in assets under management across 27 active funds within two business segments – Private Capital and Real Assets.

With its roots in the Wallenberg family's entrepreneurial mindset and philosophy of long-term ownership, EQT is guided by a set of strong values and a distinct corporate culture. EQT manages and advises funds and vehicles that invest across the world with the mission to future-proof companies, generate attractive returns and make a positive impact with everything EQT does.

The EQT AB Group comprises EQT AB (publ) and its direct and indirect subsidiaries, which include general partners and fund managers of EQT funds as well as entities advising EQT funds. EQT has offices in 24 countries across Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas and has more than 1,000 employees.

More info: www.eqtgroup.com

Follow EQT on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram

The following files are available for download:

