Ameresco Selected by City of Mesquite, Texas to Implement Automatic Metering Infrastructure System

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced that it has been selected by the City of Mesquite, Texas to install a comprehensive smart metering infrastructure improvement project for its residential and commercial water utility customers.

The project will include the installation of solid-state water meters and an advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) system to allow for wireless reading of water usage data to replace the current manual reading of meters. Ameresco will replace more than 42,000 water meters and 41,000 meter boxes citywide. At the end of the first year, the city is expected to accrue operational savings.

By implementing an AMI system, Mesquite will be able to more accurately capture metered water consumption and more effectively manage future rate increases. The new automated meter reading by an AMI system will reduce estimated meter reading and meter accessibility issues and minimize billing errors across the city. Additionally, the installation of this new system will enable the city staff to provide greater customer service for its water utility customers by providing access to water usage data through a new customer web portal where customers can visit their historical utility consumption data.

“We are thrilled at all the advancements taking place in our community, which will provide our water utility customers with a greater level of transparency into their water consumption levels and reduce our operational costs. Ameresco has an impressive track record of implementing advanced metering technologies and smart city solutions, and that made them the ideal partner for this project,” said City Manager Cliff Keheley.

“Implementing a new and improved water metering system is a strong step forward for the City of Mesquite as it continues to make efforts for a more sustainable future,” said Ameresco vice president, Bob Georgeoff. “We are delighted to have been selected to lead this project to replace and upgrade the city’s existing infrastructure. Over time, together we will help Mesquite capture water usage data and reduce maintenance costs that can be reinvested back into the community.”

The project is expected to be completed in the next two years.

To learn more about the energy efficiency solutions offered by Ameresco, visit www.ameresco.com/energy-efficiency/. For more information on the City of Mesquite’s project, visit www.cityofmesquite.com/MeterProject.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer, owner and operator. Our comprehensive portfolio includes energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions delivered to clients throughout North America and the United Kingdom. Ameresco’s sustainability services in support of clients’ pursuit of Net Zero include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction, and operation of distributed energy resources. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

The announcement of a customer’s entry into a project contract is not necessarily indicative of the timing or amount of revenue from such contract, of the company’s overall revenue for any particular period or of trends in the company’s overall total project backlog. This project was included in our previously reported contracted backlog as of June 30, 2021.

Wertpapier


