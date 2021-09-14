checkAd

Klas Unveils RAVEN lightening the load on the journey to Autonomous Vehicles.

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
14.09.2021, 17:36  |  31   |   |   

RAVEN dramatically reduces the amount of work, and physical hardware needed to build a test vehicle. Shrunk to a fraction of the size yet much more powerful, RAVEN represents a giant leap in capability coupled with a huge time saving in the AV development stage.

The RAVEN arrives with all systems integrated, giving developers the equivalent of a rolling start. High performance compute, storage and connectivity modules all slot into a chassis designed to fit in a standard 19 inch rack. It shortens the journey for developers while also making it quicker. The modular system seamlessly integrates existing tech, swaps out storage cassettes or upgrades on the fly taking the more cumbersome work out of building and maintaining test vehicles.

DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Klas, a global leader in edge intelligence, today announced the launch of RAVEN: an end-to-end, modular solution for autonomous vehicle (AV) and advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) research and development. RAVEN gives developers every piece of hardware required to ingest and store massive amounts of in-vehicle data, along with the connectivity and compute capabilities they need to turn terabytes of data into high-performing AV algorithms, all underpinned by a software-agnostic virtual environment.

RAVEN includes the following core modules:

  • High Performance Compute: GPU support for compute intensive AV applications with virtualization support to run any AV software seamlessly and securely
  • Storage: Ingest and store up to 240TB of in-vehicle data in a swappable cassette with integrated compute for processing data in real time
  • Connectivity: Easily connects to CAN, Ethernet, and 3G/4G/5G with support for software-defined networking to enable secure over-the-air access from any location
  • Management: Secure remote data management, provisioning, and over-the-air updates with the ability to automate management through Ansible

"Accelerating the development of AVs requires the building and maintenance of fleets of test cars. This requires numerous pieces of hardware that all have to fit together into one system with seamless data collection. RAVEN simplifies that entire process," said Frank Murray, CTO of Klas. "With RAVEN, OEMs and Tier 1s get a flexible, modular solution with the key functions of datalogging, high performance compute, and connectivity all in a standard 19" rack format."

Klas has decades of experience working in highly regulated industries, like transport and defence. It's hardware, over the years has had to operate in extreme, and austere environments. All this learning has gone into each RAVEN module ensuring its ease of optimal performance. Klas' open, modular approach means that Tier 1s and OEMs can select best-of-breed hardware and software for Autonomous Vehicle development, all in a rugged vehicle-centric form factor.

"Self-driving cars must be trusted to perform in all road conditions and keep up with constantly evolving regulations, which is why it's critical to have a scalable solution that maximizes the number of test vehicles on the road at any given time. Instilling confidence in both regulators and consumers hinges on having evidence-based testing data collected at scale," said John Gallagher, CEO of Klas. "Historically, this has been difficult to do because of reliability and performance concerns along with size and power constraints, and we've solved both of those issues with RAVEN. It's rugged, compact, and truly built for the open road."

For more information on RAVEN and Klas' other edge intelligence solutions please visit www.klasgroup.com/raven

About Klas
Klas is an engineering and design company with over 30 years of experience developing innovative communications solutions for the network edge. The company specializes in integrating enterprise networking capabilities from global IT leaders with purpose-built hardware and software platforms designed to meet market demands and the most stringent environmental requirements. The United States Departments of Defense, National and private railways, and autonomous vehicle research and development teams are amongst their foremost customers. For more information visit www.klasgroup.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Klas Unveils RAVEN lightening the load on the journey to Autonomous Vehicles. RAVEN dramatically reduces the amount of work, and physical hardware needed to build a test vehicle. Shrunk to a fraction of the size yet much more powerful, RAVEN represents a giant leap in capability coupled with a huge time saving in the AV …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Face Mask Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 8.88 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Risen Energy wins EcoVadis bronze rating for its commitment to green and sustainable development
MaxCyte announces filing of Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2021
Pharming announces results from clinical trials for the treatment of COVID-19 with RUCONEST
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Xywav (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) Investor ...
Builder.ai introduces Natasha - the world's first AI software expert, designed to help businesses ...
Jemincare group has completed the Phase I clinical trial of its anti-SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing ...
Market Sentiment Indicates Return to Normal as Covid Fears Subside
Digital Media -- The Next Generation: AI, Social for Video and Content to Web Ad Commerce
Titel
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
Mexico Crawler Excavator Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 573.21 Million & 6,874 Units by 2027 ...
Monochloroacetic Acid Market Size was USD 893.0 Million in 2020 and is Expected to Reach USD 1,169.3 Million in 2028: Reports and Data
Retail Visual Intelligence Leader Infilect onboards Naresh Sethi, Chairman of VST industries as ...
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
South Africa Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 3,071 Million by 2026 - Arizton
Press conference for the 2nd "Ouhai Embraces Diversity" Global Talent Recruitment Drive held in ...
Metallic Stearates Market would expand at a CAGR of 4.8% during Forecast Period; Growing ...
Sports Nutrition Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 26.11 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Titel
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Globalization Partners Opens Nominations for PANGEO Awards, Recognizing Visionary Companies and ...
Rokbak Revealed: the New Name for Terex Trucks
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
State of Flux launches Safe Supplier Operating Standard
Photocure appoints Anders Neijber as Vice President, Global Medical Affairs and Clinical ...
Light Field Market worth $154 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...