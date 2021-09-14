checkAd

Sportradar Completes IPO, Rings Opening Bell at NASDAQ

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.09.2021, 17:37  |  35   |   |   

Sportradar (NASDAQ: SRAD), a leading global provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services, and the number one provider of business-to-business solutions to the global sports betting industry based on revenue, rang the opening bell today at the NASDAQ Stock Exchange, marking its first official day as a NASDAQ-listed company. Sportradar Global CEO Carsten Koerl was joined on stage by investors Michael Jordan and Todd Boehly, as well as the Sportradar executive team.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210914005858/en/

NEW YORK, NY – September 14, 2021: (Front, Left-to-Right) Investor Michael Jordan, Founder and CEO Carsten Koerl, and investor Todd Boehly are surrounded by Sportradar employees as they ring the Nasdaq opening bell in celebration of the launch of the company’s IPO on September 14, 2021 in New York City. (Photo: Business Wire)

NEW YORK, NY – September 14, 2021: (Front, Left-to-Right) Investor Michael Jordan, Founder and CEO Carsten Koerl, and investor Todd Boehly are surrounded by Sportradar employees as they ring the Nasdaq opening bell in celebration of the launch of the company’s IPO on September 14, 2021 in New York City. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Ringing the Opening Bell at the NASDAQ as a public company is a significant milestone in the history of Sportradar. It is a testament to the ambition, originality and resourcefulness of our employees, the strength and commitment of our partners, the confidence and support of our investors and the vision of our customers,” said Carsten Koerl, founder and CEO of Sportradar. “Moving forward, we’ll continue to propel digital transformation across the sports ecosystem as a result of our dedication to developing the most innovative products and solutions that drive fan engagement.”

To learn more about Sportradar, please visit: https://www.sportradar.com/

About Sportradar

Sportradar is a leading global provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Established in 2001, the company is well-positioned at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, providing sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a range of solutions to help grow their business. Sportradar employs more than 2,300 full time employees across 19 countries around the world. It is our commitment to excellent service, quality and reliability that makes us the trusted partner of more than 1,600 customers in over 120 countries and an official partner of the NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR and FIFA. We cover more than 750,000 events annually across 83 sports. With deep industry relationships, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience; it also safeguards the sports themselves through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved.

www.sportradar.com

Sportradar Group Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sportradar Completes IPO, Rings Opening Bell at NASDAQ Sportradar (NASDAQ: SRAD), a leading global provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services, and the number one provider of business-to-business solutions to the global sports betting industry based on revenue, rang the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
C3 AI Announces General Availability of C3 AI CRM
Faraday Future Fills Additional Key Roles on Its Path to Production
Life Storage, Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of 2,500,000 Shares of Common Stock
Europcar Mobility Group:  Statement on the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights as of August 31, 2021
EQRx Announces Presentation of Updated Data from Pivotal Phase 3 Study of Anti-PD-L1 Antibody ...
Herbalife Nutrition Revises Third Quarter and Full Year 2021 Guidance
Non-insured Health Benefits Program Now Covers Dexcom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System for ...
Roy Hill Sets New Course with Purchase of FLXdrive Battery Locomotive
VF Corporation and Redress Announce 2021 Winner of World’s Largest Sustainable Fashion Design ...
Communications Systems Declares Special Dividend
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
ImmunoPrecise’s Dutch Subsidiary Receives French Research Tax Credit (CIR) Accreditation
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
04:12 UhrSportradar Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten