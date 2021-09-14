checkAd

Global Bioenergies launches lip make-up range for its LAST cosmetics brand

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.09.2021, 17:36  |  32   |   |   

Global Bioenergies launches lip make-up range for its LAST cosmetics brand

Paris, 14th September 2021: Global Bioenergies announces the launch of a lip make-up range for its LAST brand, in addition to the existing eye make-up offer. 14 shades of liquid lipstick are now available at www.colors-that-last.com.

Like the 18 mascara, eyebrow mascara and liquid eyeshadow products on the market since June, the 14 liquid lipsticks are a ground-breaking combination of high performance and high naturalness. This combination is only possible thanks to Global Bioenergies innovative product: naturally sourced isododecane.

Muriel Morelli, in charge of product development, said: “The synthetic isododecane currently used by cosmetics makers has long been prized for its longwear, low-transfer and waterproof performance and its capacity to offer the best properties in terms of application and drying time. LAST’s liquid lipstick formulation uses naturally sourced isododecane produced by Global Bioenergies, which means we are the first company to have created a product of over 90% naturalness while maintaining the top performance standards on the market, as blind consumer trials have shown. This is our brand signature!”

Romain Desfresnes, in charge of marketing and communications, added: “We have prolonged the colour identity already present in our eye products: classic tints combined with bolder shades that capture the spirit of the times, when everyone is dying to get out of the house and treat themselves to a bit of extravagance.”

Marc Delcourt, co-founder and CEO of Global Bioenergies, explained: “Today, choosing naturally sourced products is a radical act of support for the environment. Our process has found its first application in the cosmetics industry, and its contribution to the environmental transition will only grow in future as it impacts entire segments of the materials and fuels industries.” 

AS A REMINDER

Shareholders of record as at 11 June 2021 can get a 50% discount valid for all LAST products until 19 September. Send an email to: actionnaires-du-11-juin@global-bioenergies.com.

Contact Global Bioenergies

Pauline Bayec
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communication
Phone: +33 (0)1 64 98 20 50
Mail: invest@global-bioenergies.com

Press Contact
TG Communication - tessa.guilloux@tgcom.fr

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Global Bioenergies launches lip make-up range for its LAST cosmetics brand Global Bioenergies launches lip make-up range for its LAST cosmetics brand Paris, 14th September 2021: Global Bioenergies announces the launch of a lip make-up range for its LAST brand, in addition to the existing eye make-up offer. 14 shades of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Completes Recruitment of Elderly Participants in Phase 3 Trial of its Inactivated COVID-19 ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
TaskUs Celebrates 13th Anniversary, Announces Planned Office Expansions
Mid-Year Results of NRD Companies: Greater Operational Scope and Refined Business Strategy
LPL Financial Hires Cara Dailey as New Chief Data Officer
Sovos Brands, Inc. Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering
Strong Multifamily Investment Environment Continues as Freddie Mac’s AIMI Bounces Back in Q2
Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces Three New Contracts with Physician Practices in Dallas, ...
Sodexo acquires a majority stake in Wedoogift, creating the leading player in the gift voucher ...
Jamf Holding Corp. Announces Proposed Private Placement of $325.0 Million of Convertible Senior ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Valneva Completes Recruitment of Elderly Participants in Phase 3 Trial of its Inactivated COVID-19 ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...