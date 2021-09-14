StemGen Accelerates Towards a STEM-Inspired Learning Partnership From a Real Race Activation in New York

As part of the sponsorship, the race car will prominently feature the StemGen brand to promote the benefits of this partnership. The agreement also includes the STEM-inspired learning experiences through the D3eSports communications platforms with Microsoft and Forza Motorsport licensing agreements.

Houston, TX, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- StemGen Inc. (OTC: SGNI) today announced they have reached an agreement as to the terms of the sponsorship of the official Hasbro D3+Transformers Race Team for competition in the North American International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) race series in 2022. This decision was arranged following the race team’s debut in New York this summer at the 6 Hours of The Glen.

“The second quarter was another momentous quarter for us and the last twelve months has seen record-breaking eSports activity in the motorsports world,” said Simon Dawson, Chief Executive Officer and President of StemGen. “With a strong focus on education and innovation, this partnership solidifies our leadership in the eSports sector and showcases the unique experiences we create for students, competitive drivers, our partners and fans.”

D3eSports, a StemGen company, has been designed specifically for the eSports community, leveraging with its strategic partners who have a combined 60 years of real-life racing. Through this partnership, it reinforces the company’s focus is on high-performance virtual racing experiences to promote sustainable technology in an interactive and meaningful way. Additionally, this alignment will help bridge the gap between schools and their curriculum with STEM.org and the company’s virtual platforms to promote safe driving and incentives for careers about which students are passionate.

The sponsored gaming drivers will be drafted into eight (8) virtual teams carrying mixed branding on their car, and representing a company, club or university. The ultimate prize for the thrilling eSports competition is to win a real racing experience and see branding on that real race car in Houston, Texas.

Data to inspire authentic education from the real race team will be shared through our Discord and broadcast channels to the eSports communities to enhance the gamer and fan experiences. The final calendar dates and locations will be announced in the last quarter of 2021, including six (6) real and six (6) virtual races to coincide with local communities and schools.

ABOUT D3ESPORTS, INC.

D3eSports, Inc. is a leading “virtual-to-real” motorsports social gaming company connecting professional, corporate and gaming racers through various esports competitions and events on its licensed, regulated, and secure platform. D3eSports offers digital competitors from around the world the ability to participate in multiplayer mobile, console and PC virtual motorsports tournaments for prizes and real-world, on the track driving experiences. The company is led by a team of industry professionals and technical experts from the competitive motorsports racing and the video gaming eSports industries. D3eSports continues to expand its reach and revenue opportunities through collaborative efforts with game developers, major brands, influencers, and nonprofit organizations. D3eSports is a wholly owned subsidiary of StemGen, Inc. traded publicly under the ticker symbol OTC: SGNI.

ABOUT STEMGEN, INC.

StemGen, Inc. (OTC: SGNI) is growing for future generations in a sustainable way through motorsport inspired eSports technology focused on the digital transformation of motorsports, gaming, and education through strong data insights. The Company generates revenues through audience and education programs delivered through virtual motor sports events platform, and Direct to Consumer (DTC) sale of purpose-built racing simulators and eSports retail products. StemGen manages racing and gaming operations on a global basis from the corporate headquarters located in Houston, Texas. Visit www.stemgeninc.com for more information.

