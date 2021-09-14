SC Johnson Invites Londoners to Walk Beneath the Ocean's Surface in The Blue Paradox - An Immersive Experience Exploring the Ocean Plastic Pollution Crisis
London (ots/PRNewswire) - Two-week educational event opens to the public
(15-27th September) in White City, with free tickets available at
BlueParadox.com (http://blueparadox.com/)
SC Johnson, the maker of household consumer brands such as Mr Muscle®, Ecover®
and Duck®, is launching The Blue Paradox , an immersive educational experience
with 360-degree digital projections that invites the public to walk beneath the
ocean's surface to explore the impact plastic waste has on our planet's most
valuable natural resource and to better understand how businesses, governments
and individuals can work together to create a more sustainable world.
Created in partnership with global NGO Conservation International, The Blue
Paradox will be open free to the public from 15th - 27th September in White
City, London, for visitors of all ages and is following current NHS
recommendations for COVID-19 safety protocols. For every visitor to The Blue
Paradox , SC Johnson will donate to Conservation International to help protect 1
square kilometre of the ocean - with a minimum commitment to protect 9,000 km2,
which is roughly six times the size of Greater London.
"Plastic has driven a boom of societal advancements in areas ranging from
medical devices to food preservation, yet just 9% of all plastic waste ever
produced has been recycled, according to the UN," said Fisk Johnson, Chairman
and CEO of SC Johnson. "This waste, if it ends up in the environment, can be
incredibly disruptive to our planet ecosystems, particularly ocean ecosystems.
The Blue Paradox is just one step of many that SC Johnson is taking to move
toward our vision for a waste-free world. This immersive, educational experience
is designed to help shed light on this complex, critical environmental issue and
the role business, government and citizens can play to help solve it."
"Billions of people rely on our oceans for protein - even more so as coronavirus
devastates local economies - and that food source is in jeopardy because of
plastic waste," said M. Sanjayan, CEO of Conservation International. " The Blue
Paradox brings the permanence of plastic front-and-centre, encouraging visitors
to take meaningful action. We're grateful for SC Johnson's commitment, which we
hope will serve as a model for other businesses concerned with protecting our
oceans, the source of all life on Earth."
Ahead of opening the experience, SC Johnson and Conservation International were
joined by the Financial Times for a panel discussion with leading sustainability
