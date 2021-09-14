SC Johnson Invites Londoners to Walk Beneath the Ocean's Surface in The Blue Paradox - An Immersive Experience Exploring the Ocean Plastic Pollution Crisis

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Two-week educational event opens to the public

(15-27th September) in White City, with free tickets available at

BlueParadox.com



SC Johnson, the maker of household consumer brands such as Mr Muscle®, Ecover®

and Duck®, is launching The Blue Paradox , an immersive educational experience

with 360-degree digital projections that invites the public to walk beneath the

ocean's surface to explore the impact plastic waste has on our planet's most

valuable natural resource and to better understand how businesses, governments

and individuals can work together to create a more sustainable world.





Created in partnership with global NGO Conservation International, The BlueParadox will be open free to the public from 15th - 27th September in WhiteCity, London, for visitors of all ages and is following current NHSrecommendations for COVID-19 safety protocols. For every visitor to The BlueParadox , SC Johnson will donate to Conservation International to help protect 1square kilometre of the ocean - with a minimum commitment to protect 9,000 km2,which is roughly six times the size of Greater London."Plastic has driven a boom of societal advancements in areas ranging frommedical devices to food preservation, yet just 9% of all plastic waste everproduced has been recycled, according to the UN," said Fisk Johnson, Chairmanand CEO of SC Johnson. "This waste, if it ends up in the environment, can beincredibly disruptive to our planet ecosystems, particularly ocean ecosystems.The Blue Paradox is just one step of many that SC Johnson is taking to movetoward our vision for a waste-free world. This immersive, educational experienceis designed to help shed light on this complex, critical environmental issue andthe role business, government and citizens can play to help solve it.""Billions of people rely on our oceans for protein - even more so as coronavirusdevastates local economies - and that food source is in jeopardy because ofplastic waste," said M. Sanjayan, CEO of Conservation International. " The BlueParadox brings the permanence of plastic front-and-centre, encouraging visitorsto take meaningful action. We're grateful for SC Johnson's commitment, which wehope will serve as a model for other businesses concerned with protecting ouroceans, the source of all life on Earth."Ahead of opening the experience, SC Johnson and Conservation International werejoined by the Financial Times for a panel discussion with leading sustainability