checkAd

Mercialys Number of Outstanding Shares and Voting Rights as of August 31th, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.09.2021, 17:40  |  26   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Mercialys (Paris:MERY):

Number of
outstanding shares

Total number of
voting rights

Total number of voting rights
exercisable during the
General Meeting

93,886,501

93,886,501

93,584,906

* * *

*

Mercialys
 A Société anonyme with capital of Euro 93,886,501
Registered office: 16-18 Rue du Quatre Septembre
75002 PARIS
424 064 707 Trade Registry of Paris

Mercialys Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mercialys Number of Outstanding Shares and Voting Rights as of August 31th, 2021 Regulatory News: Mercialys (Paris:MERY): Number of outstanding shares Total number of voting rights Total number of voting rights exercisable during the General Meeting 93,886,501 93,886,501 93,584,906 * * * * Mercialys A Société anonyme with …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
C3 AI Announces General Availability of C3 AI CRM
Faraday Future Fills Additional Key Roles on Its Path to Production
Life Storage, Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of 2,500,000 Shares of Common Stock
Europcar Mobility Group:  Statement on the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights as of August 31, 2021
EQRx Announces Presentation of Updated Data from Pivotal Phase 3 Study of Anti-PD-L1 Antibody ...
Herbalife Nutrition Revises Third Quarter and Full Year 2021 Guidance
Non-insured Health Benefits Program Now Covers Dexcom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System for ...
Roy Hill Sets New Course with Purchase of FLXdrive Battery Locomotive
VF Corporation and Redress Announce 2021 Winner of World’s Largest Sustainable Fashion Design ...
Communications Systems Declares Special Dividend
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
ImmunoPrecise’s Dutch Subsidiary Receives French Research Tax Credit (CIR) Accreditation
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17:52 UhrMercialys: Appointment of François Klitting
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten