Poxel to Host Conference Call for First Half 2021 Financial Results on September 23, 2021

The management team will host a conference call on September 23, 2021, to present the financial results and provide a corporate update.

POXEL SA (Euronext: POXEL - FR0012432516), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments for chronic serious diseases with metabolic pathophysiology, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and rare disorders, today announced that it will report and present its financial results for the first half 2021 on Thursday, September 23, 2021.

In French, at 12:00 pm ET (New York) /6:00 pm CEST (Paris time).

To register for the webcast: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_o4kretFCS8uz7iHv0iLmxg

In English, at 1:00 pm ET (New York) /7:00 pm CEST (Paris time).

To register for the webcast: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Flka34pnTdGsTj_fJSvGIw

A slide presentation to accompany the conference call will be available in the Investors section of Poxel website.

Participants will be able to submit questions through the webcast chat during the event.

Following the live call, a replay will be available for 90 days on https://www.poxelpharma.com/en_us/investors/company-information/corpor ...

About Poxel SA

Poxel is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments for chronic serious diseases with metabolic pathophysiology, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and rare disorders. Poxel has clinical and earlier-stage programs from its adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase (AMPK) activator and deuterated TZD platforms targeting chronic and rare metabolic diseases. For the treatment of NASH, PXL065 (deuterium-stabilized R-pioglitazone) is in a streamlined Phase 2 trial (DESTINY1). PXL770, a first-in-class direct AMPK activator, has successfully completed a Phase 2a proof-of-concept trial for the treatment of NASH, which met its objectives. For the rare inherited metabolic disorder, adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD), the company intends to initiate Phase 2a proof of concept studies with PXL065 and PXL770 in patients with adrenomyeloneuropathy (AMN). TWYMEEG (Imeglimin), Poxel’s first-in-class lead product that targets mitochondrial dysfunction, has been approved for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in Japan. With this approval, Poxel is entitled to receive sales-based payments and royalties from Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma. Poxel has a strategic partnership with Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma for Imeglimin in Japan, China, South Korea, Taiwan and nine other Southeast Asian countries. The Company intends to generate further growth through strategic partnerships and pipeline development. Listed on Euronext Paris, Poxel is headquartered in Lyon, France, and has subsidiaries in Boston, MA, and Tokyo, Japan.

For more information, please visit: www.poxelpharma.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210914005802/en/