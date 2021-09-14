Capgemini press release// Capgemini signs agreement to acquire IT services provider VariQ, adding scalability and strengths to its Government Solutions capabilities in the U.S.

Capgemini signs agreement to acquire IT services provider VariQ,

adding scalability and strengths to its Government Solutions capabilities

in the U.S.

Acquisition would reinforce Capgemini Government Solutions LLC, part of the Capgemini Group, with further software development, cybersecurity and cloud service capabilities for federal government clients

Paris and Virginia, September 14, 2021 – Capgemini announced today that it has entered into a stock purchase agreement (SPA) to acquire VariQ pending U.S applicable regulatory approvals. VariQ would be integrated into Capgemini Government Solutions LLC, Capgemini’s independent operating division working with U.S. government agencies. This acquisition would strengthen the company’s position in the Federal market and build momentum for continued growth.

VariQ was founded in 2003 and serves as a provider of Software Development, Cybersecurity, and Cloud services for federal government departments and agencies across the United States. These services are delivered through multiple contract vehicles, including the Alliant 2 best-in-class contract vehicle. Additionally, the company holds a digital transformation entity (Rivet Logic, acquired in 2020) which serves a set of commercial clients and would join forces with Capgemini in the U.S. to expand digital capabilities and key technology partners.

“As a company we are continuing to find ways to expand our ability to serve U.S. government agencies and this acquisition would augment our digital and agile capabilities while growing our talent base,” said Jim Bailey, CEO of Capgemini’s Americas Strategic Business Unit and Group Executive Board Member. “This acquisition marks an important moment for Capgemini Government Solutions and our vision for growth in the Americas.”

“The addition of strong talent and expanded best-in-class contract vehicles would advance Capgemini Government Solutions’ ability to provide industry-leading solutions to the agencies we serve,” said Doug Lane, CEO, Capgemini Government Solutions LLC. “As we look ahead, we are motivated by the ability to cultivate strong partnerships with those we serve to deliver on transformative digital initiatives.”