checkAd

Capgemini SE Launch of an eighth Employee Share Ownership Plan

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.09.2021, 17:45  |  28   |   |   


Media Relations:
Victoire Grux
Tel.: +33 6 04 52 16 55
victoire.grux@capgemini.com

Investor Relations:
Vincent Biraud
Tel.: +33 1 47 54 50 87
vincent.biraud@capgemini.com

Launch of an eighth Employee Share Ownership Plan

Paris, September 14, 2021 – Capgemini announces the launch of an eighth Employee Share Ownership Plan (ESOP).

The new employee share ownership plan is offered to approximately 96% of the employees and is part of the Group’s policy to associate all employees with its development and performance. The employee shareholding resulting from previous ESOPs represents 6.9% of Capgemini SE’s share capital. This eighth ESOP will be implemented through a capital increase reserved for the Capgemini employees for a maximum of 4,000,000 shares (i.e. 2.37% of outstanding shares), with settlement-delivery no later than December 16, 2021.

As in 2020, the Board of Directors of Capgemini SE at its meeting of June 16 and 17, 2021 decided to authorize a dedicated share buyback envelope. This envelope could be used within the limits of the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting of May 20, 2021 and within the next 12 months1 to neutralize all or part of the dilutive effect of this capital increase.

According to the planned schedule, the reservation period will be opened from September 15 to October 4, 2021 (inclusive) and will be followed by a subscription/revocation period from November 8 to November 10, 2021 (inclusive). The subscription price of the new shares will be set on November 3, 2021 and the capital increase will be completed on December 16, 2021.

Employees will be able to subscribe to Capgemini shares within the framework of subscription leveraged and guaranteed formulas. These formulas will allow employees, until the shares become available, to benefit from a guarantee on the amount invested into this plan. The voting rights will be exercised by the holders who – depending on the formula and the context – will be an FCPE, the employees via direct shareholding and/or the financial institution structuring the offer or its counterparties.

The implementation of the leveraged guaranteed offering implies hedging transactions entered into by the financial institution structuring the offer (Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank), on market or off-market, through purchases and/or sales of shares, purchase of call options and/or any other transactions, at any time, including during the Reference Price2 fixing period, i.e. from October 6 to November 2, 2021, and over the entire course of the plan, i.e. until December 16, 2026.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Capgemini SE Launch of an eighth Employee Share Ownership Plan Media Relations:Victoire GruxTel.: +33 6 04 52 16 55victoire.grux@capgemini.com Investor Relations:Vincent BiraudTel.: +33 1 47 54 50 87vincent.biraud@capgemini.com Launch of an eighth Employee Share Ownership Plan Paris, September 14, 2021 – …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Completes Recruitment of Elderly Participants in Phase 3 Trial of its Inactivated COVID-19 ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
TaskUs Celebrates 13th Anniversary, Announces Planned Office Expansions
Mid-Year Results of NRD Companies: Greater Operational Scope and Refined Business Strategy
LPL Financial Hires Cara Dailey as New Chief Data Officer
Sovos Brands, Inc. Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering
Strong Multifamily Investment Environment Continues as Freddie Mac’s AIMI Bounces Back in Q2
Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces Three New Contracts with Physician Practices in Dallas, ...
Sodexo acquires a majority stake in Wedoogift, creating the leading player in the gift voucher ...
Jamf Holding Corp. Announces Proposed Private Placement of $325.0 Million of Convertible Senior ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Valneva Completes Recruitment of Elderly Participants in Phase 3 Trial of its Inactivated COVID-19 ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...