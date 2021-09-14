François Klitting began his career with the CEPME group, which became BPI France. Within the AXA group, he was then Chief Financial Officer of AXA Investment Managers, Chief Investment Officer of AXA France, CEO of AXA Banque and Chairman of AXA Assistance France. He was previously CEO of the SPIRIT real estate group.

François Klitting has joined Mercialys (Paris:MERY) as General Secretary. He will support the Company’s executive leadership team with strategic development and organization projects, reporting directly to Mr Vincent Ravat, Chief Executive Officer. He will also be part of the Company’s Management Committee.

Vincent Ravat: “We are delighted to welcome François Klitting to Mercialys. He will bring his very diverse experience and expertise focused on real estate, asset management and finance, and will contribute to many upcoming projects, supporting our Company’s robust development”.

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France’s leading real estate companies. It is specialized in the holding, management and transformation of retail spaces, anticipating consumer trends, on its own behalf and for third parties. At June 30, 2021, Mercialys had a real estate portfolio valued at Euro 3.2 billion (including transfer taxes). Its portfolio of 2,102 leases represents an annualized rental base of Euro 169.8 million. Mercialys has been listed on the stock market since October 12, 2005 (ticker: MERY) and has “SIIC” real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status. Part of the SBF 120 and Euronext Paris Compartment B, it had 93,886,501 shares outstanding at June 30, 2021.

