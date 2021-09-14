One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

GREAT NECK, N.Y., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE: OLP) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on the Company’s common stock of $0.45 per share. The dividend is payable October 7, 2021 to stockholders of record on September 27, 2021. This dividend represents One Liberty’s 115th consecutive quarterly dividend.



About One Liberty Properties, Inc: