NHS Deploys TytoCare's Telehealth Solution to 14 Trusts across the UK as part of Virtual Wards Project
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 14.09.2021, 18:05 | 37 | 0 |
New York (ots/PRNewswire) - Following a successful pilot with Bradford Teaching
Hospitals, TytoCare to be utilised by 14 NHS organisations across Yorkshire and
Humber in 26 projects to deliver high quality virtual care to patients
TytoCare (https://www.tytocare.com/) , the global health care industry's first
all-in-one modular device and examination platform for AI-powered, on-demand,
remote medical exams, today announced its expanded partnership with the NHS
(https://www.nhs.uk/) that will see the deployment of TytoCare's telehealth
solution across 14 organisations and 26 projects in Yorkshire and Humber,
including Leeds Children's Hospital (https://www.leedsth.nhs.uk/) , Sheffield
Children's (https://www.sheffieldchildrens.nhs.uk/#:~:text=Sheffield%2520Childre
n%27s%2520NHS%2520Foundation%2520Trust%2520is%2520one%2520of%2520only%2520three,
as%2520acute%2520and%2520specialist%2520services.) , and nearly 70 care homes.
The integration of TytoCare into the NHS' current virtual care offerings will
allow clinicians to diagnose and treat patients remotely with in-depth, physical
examinations during video visits and the device will also be used offline for
asynchronous exams.
Hospitals, TytoCare to be utilised by 14 NHS organisations across Yorkshire and
Humber in 26 projects to deliver high quality virtual care to patients
TytoCare (https://www.tytocare.com/) , the global health care industry's first
all-in-one modular device and examination platform for AI-powered, on-demand,
remote medical exams, today announced its expanded partnership with the NHS
(https://www.nhs.uk/) that will see the deployment of TytoCare's telehealth
solution across 14 organisations and 26 projects in Yorkshire and Humber,
including Leeds Children's Hospital (https://www.leedsth.nhs.uk/) , Sheffield
Children's (https://www.sheffieldchildrens.nhs.uk/#:~:text=Sheffield%2520Childre
n%27s%2520NHS%2520Foundation%2520Trust%2520is%2520one%2520of%2520only%2520three,
as%2520acute%2520and%2520specialist%2520services.) , and nearly 70 care homes.
The integration of TytoCare into the NHS' current virtual care offerings will
allow clinicians to diagnose and treat patients remotely with in-depth, physical
examinations during video visits and the device will also be used offline for
asynchronous exams.
After receiving CE Mark (https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tyto-care-rece
ives-ce-mark-for-its-on-demand-remote-examination-solution-840789444.html)
approval in 2018, TytoCare and Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
(https://www.tytocare.com/professionals/tyto-care-and-bradford-partner-in-uk/)
partnered the following year to carry out remote examinations for chronic
paediatric respiratory patients, paediatric patients with ENT conditions, as
well as paediatric palliative care. Bradford was the first trust in the UK to
partner with TytoCare and the pilot received a high commendation
(https://htn.co.uk/2020/10/22/htn-awards-2020-meet-the-winners/) from the HTN
Health Tech Awards for 'Most Promising Pilot.'
Starting with the success of the Bradford pilot and now building on the
accelerated adoption of digital health during the COVID-19 pandemic, NHSX
(https://www.nhsx.nhs.uk/) , a joint unit of the Department of Health and Social
Care, NHS England, and NHS Improvement, initiated a new Joined-Up Care Programme
to accelerate the scale of using digital innovations to transform patient care.
The expansion is currently being implemented in various use cases, including
care homes, remote patient monitoring, post-discharge care, paediatric virtual
wards, and respiratory care.
"We are honoured that the NHS has chosen to implement our telehealth solution
across NHS trusts," said Dedi Gilad, CEO and Co-Founder of TytoCare. "TytoCare's
ives-ce-mark-for-its-on-demand-remote-examination-solution-840789444.html)
approval in 2018, TytoCare and Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
(https://www.tytocare.com/professionals/tyto-care-and-bradford-partner-in-uk/)
partnered the following year to carry out remote examinations for chronic
paediatric respiratory patients, paediatric patients with ENT conditions, as
well as paediatric palliative care. Bradford was the first trust in the UK to
partner with TytoCare and the pilot received a high commendation
(https://htn.co.uk/2020/10/22/htn-awards-2020-meet-the-winners/) from the HTN
Health Tech Awards for 'Most Promising Pilot.'
Starting with the success of the Bradford pilot and now building on the
accelerated adoption of digital health during the COVID-19 pandemic, NHSX
(https://www.nhsx.nhs.uk/) , a joint unit of the Department of Health and Social
Care, NHS England, and NHS Improvement, initiated a new Joined-Up Care Programme
to accelerate the scale of using digital innovations to transform patient care.
The expansion is currently being implemented in various use cases, including
care homes, remote patient monitoring, post-discharge care, paediatric virtual
wards, and respiratory care.
"We are honoured that the NHS has chosen to implement our telehealth solution
across NHS trusts," said Dedi Gilad, CEO and Co-Founder of TytoCare. "TytoCare's
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0