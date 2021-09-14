NHS Deploys TytoCare's Telehealth Solution to 14 Trusts across the UK as part of Virtual Wards Project

New York (ots/PRNewswire) - Following a successful pilot with Bradford Teaching

Hospitals, TytoCare to be utilised by 14 NHS organisations across Yorkshire and

Humber in 26 projects to deliver high quality virtual care to patients



TytoCare (https://www.tytocare.com/) , the global health care industry's first

all-in-one modular device and examination platform for AI-powered, on-demand,

remote medical exams, today announced its expanded partnership with the NHS

(https://www.nhs.uk/) that will see the deployment of TytoCare's telehealth

solution across 14 organisations and 26 projects in Yorkshire and Humber,

including Leeds Children's Hospital (https://www.leedsth.nhs.uk/) , Sheffield

Children's (https://www.sheffieldchildrens.nhs.uk/#:~:text=Sheffield%2520Childre

n%27s%2520NHS%2520Foundation%2520Trust%2520is%2520one%2520of%2520only%2520three,

as%2520acute%2520and%2520specialist%2520services.) , and nearly 70 care homes.

The integration of TytoCare into the NHS' current virtual care offerings will

allow clinicians to diagnose and treat patients remotely with in-depth, physical

examinations during video visits and the device will also be used offline for

asynchronous exams.







ives-ce-mark-for-its-on-demand-remote-examination-solution-840789444.html)

approval in 2018, TytoCare and Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

(https://www.tytocare.com/professionals/tyto-care-and-bradford-partner-in-uk/)

partnered the following year to carry out remote examinations for chronic

paediatric respiratory patients, paediatric patients with ENT conditions, as

well as paediatric palliative care. Bradford was the first trust in the UK to

partner with TytoCare and the pilot received a high commendation

(https://htn.co.uk/2020/10/22/htn-awards-2020-meet-the-winners/) from the HTN

Health Tech Awards for 'Most Promising Pilot.'



Starting with the success of the Bradford pilot and now building on the

accelerated adoption of digital health during the COVID-19 pandemic, NHSX

(https://www.nhsx.nhs.uk/) , a joint unit of the Department of Health and Social

Care, NHS England, and NHS Improvement, initiated a new Joined-Up Care Programme

to accelerate the scale of using digital innovations to transform patient care.

The expansion is currently being implemented in various use cases, including

care homes, remote patient monitoring, post-discharge care, paediatric virtual

wards, and respiratory care.



"We are honoured that the NHS has chosen to implement our telehealth solution

across NHS trusts," said Dedi Gilad, CEO and Co-Founder of TytoCare. "TytoCare's Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3



After receiving CE Mark (https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tyto-care-receives-ce-mark-for-its-on-demand-remote-examination-solution-840789444.html)approval in 2018, TytoCare and Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust(https://www.tytocare.com/professionals/tyto-care-and-bradford-partner-in-uk/)partnered the following year to carry out remote examinations for chronicpaediatric respiratory patients, paediatric patients with ENT conditions, aswell as paediatric palliative care. Bradford was the first trust in the UK topartner with TytoCare and the pilot received a high commendation(https://htn.co.uk/2020/10/22/htn-awards-2020-meet-the-winners/) from the HTNHealth Tech Awards for 'Most Promising Pilot.'Starting with the success of the Bradford pilot and now building on theaccelerated adoption of digital health during the COVID-19 pandemic, NHSX(https://www.nhsx.nhs.uk/) , a joint unit of the Department of Health and SocialCare, NHS England, and NHS Improvement, initiated a new Joined-Up Care Programmeto accelerate the scale of using digital innovations to transform patient care.The expansion is currently being implemented in various use cases, includingcare homes, remote patient monitoring, post-discharge care, paediatric virtualwards, and respiratory care."We are honoured that the NHS has chosen to implement our telehealth solutionacross NHS trusts," said Dedi Gilad, CEO and Co-Founder of TytoCare. "TytoCare's