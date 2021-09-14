checkAd

NHS Deploys TytoCare's Telehealth Solution to 14 Trusts across the UK as part of Virtual Wards Project

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
14.09.2021, 18:05  |  37   |   |   

New York (ots/PRNewswire) - Following a successful pilot with Bradford Teaching
Hospitals, TytoCare to be utilised by 14 NHS organisations across Yorkshire and
Humber in 26 projects to deliver high quality virtual care to patients

TytoCare (https://www.tytocare.com/) , the global health care industry's first
all-in-one modular device and examination platform for AI-powered, on-demand,
remote medical exams, today announced its expanded partnership with the NHS
(https://www.nhs.uk/) that will see the deployment of TytoCare's telehealth
solution across 14 organisations and 26 projects in Yorkshire and Humber,
including Leeds Children's Hospital (https://www.leedsth.nhs.uk/) , Sheffield
Children's (https://www.sheffieldchildrens.nhs.uk/#:~:text=Sheffield%2520Childre
n%27s%2520NHS%2520Foundation%2520Trust%2520is%2520one%2520of%2520only%2520three,
as%2520acute%2520and%2520specialist%2520services.) , and nearly 70 care homes.
The integration of TytoCare into the NHS' current virtual care offerings will
allow clinicians to diagnose and treat patients remotely with in-depth, physical
examinations during video visits and the device will also be used offline for
asynchronous exams.

After receiving CE Mark (https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tyto-care-rece
ives-ce-mark-for-its-on-demand-remote-examination-solution-840789444.html)
approval in 2018, TytoCare and Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
(https://www.tytocare.com/professionals/tyto-care-and-bradford-partner-in-uk/)
partnered the following year to carry out remote examinations for chronic
paediatric respiratory patients, paediatric patients with ENT conditions, as
well as paediatric palliative care. Bradford was the first trust in the UK to
partner with TytoCare and the pilot received a high commendation
(https://htn.co.uk/2020/10/22/htn-awards-2020-meet-the-winners/) from the HTN
Health Tech Awards for 'Most Promising Pilot.'

Starting with the success of the Bradford pilot and now building on the
accelerated adoption of digital health during the COVID-19 pandemic, NHSX
(https://www.nhsx.nhs.uk/) , a joint unit of the Department of Health and Social
Care, NHS England, and NHS Improvement, initiated a new Joined-Up Care Programme
to accelerate the scale of using digital innovations to transform patient care.
The expansion is currently being implemented in various use cases, including
care homes, remote patient monitoring, post-discharge care, paediatric virtual
wards, and respiratory care.

"We are honoured that the NHS has chosen to implement our telehealth solution
across NHS trusts," said Dedi Gilad, CEO and Co-Founder of TytoCare. "TytoCare's
Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NHS Deploys TytoCare's Telehealth Solution to 14 Trusts across the UK as part of Virtual Wards Project Following a successful pilot with Bradford Teaching Hospitals, TytoCare to be utilised by 14 NHS organisations across Yorkshire and Humber in 26 projects to deliver high quality virtual care to patients TytoCare (https://www.tytocare.com/) , the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Eleva erreicht industriellen Produktionsmaßstab und bereitet sich auf die klinische ...
Zweiter Volltreffer für Veganz: veganer Vollsortimenter ist ab sofort RB Leipzig Trikot-Ärmel-Partner (FOTO)
Rekordbuchungen zum 4. Social Networking Event am 18. Sept. 2021 auf Riverboat Cruise Heidelberg ...
HyperGuest und Vervotech kündigen Partnerschaft für Distribution 2.0 an
Cloud Conventions Launches Virtual Event Network Solution for Enterprise Business
Supermicro erweitert Gesamtlösungsportfolio um Nutanix NX-Plattformen für hybride ...
German Entertainment & Media Outlook 2021 - 2025 / Zwischen Aufholeffekten und digitalem Wandel: Deutsche Entertainment- und Medienbranche wächst weiter
Flaute / Kommentar von Christiane Stein zum Strom-Mix
QVANTUM veröffentlicht neues Whitepaper zur agilen Unternehmensplanung
Bertelsmann stiftet "Gründerpreis Experience" zum 100. Geburtstag Reinhard Mohns
Titel
VDA-Präsidentin Hildegard Müller: "Demonstration ja, Diskurs ja, aber Gewalt gegen Sachen und Nötigung, das ist nicht der ...
Bit2Me sammelt in nur 59 Sekunden 5 Millionen Euro in der ersten Phase seines ICOs
PwC-Wasserstoffrechner zeigt, ab wann sich H2-Anwendungen rentieren
Eleva erreicht industriellen Produktionsmaßstab und bereitet sich auf die klinische ...
Lift Days von Ankorstore kommen zum dritten Jahr in Folge mit großen Angeboten nach ...
Ambitionierte Ziele - konkrete Maßnahmen: Zurich stellt Nachhaltigkeitsstrategie vor (FOTO)
Porsche, MetLife, CVS Health und David Horsager sind Headliner des Global Online-SAFe® Summit ...
Bornitrid-Kühlfüllstoffe von 3M für das Wärmemanagement in hochentwickelten ...
Wasserstoffprojekt "Energiepark Bad Lauchstädt" erhält ...
Hohe Heizkosten und CO2-Abgabe: Private Vermieter sprechen sich für mehr Energieeffizienz aus (FOTO)
Titel
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: Steuerfalle Kryptowährung (FOTO)
Internationales PwC-Netzwerk gibt Strategie-Update bekannt: PwC Deutschland stellt bis 2024 bis zu 10.000 neue Mitarbeitende ein
Quirin Privatbank AG: Halbjahresergebnis mehr als verdoppelt (FOTO)
VDA-Präsidentin Hildegard Müller: "Demonstration ja, Diskurs ja, aber Gewalt gegen Sachen und Nötigung, das ist nicht der ...
Mario Stefek - als Arbeitgeber attraktiv werden und die richtigen Mitarbeiter anziehen
Bit2Me sammelt in nur 59 Sekunden 5 Millionen Euro in der ersten Phase seines ICOs
Agri Terra übernimmt Indusur
Relevanz von Outsourcing im deutschen Finanzsektor steigt deutlich (FOTO)
Konsumkredit-Index (Prognose für 2021/2022): Private Kreditnachfrage bleibt weiter auf stabilem Niveau (FOTO)
Digitalisierung gestalten mit Daten und Künstlicher Intelligenz: Dataport setzt innovative Datenplattform data[port]ai um
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
IT-Berufe: Ausländische Fachkräfte können Lücke füllen
Gas: 75 Grundversorger kündigen Preiserhöhungen um 7,5 Prozent an (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18:50 UhrUmfrage zu Veränderungen im Arbeitsalltag: 72 Prozent der Führungskräfte fühlen sich gewappnet für neue Anforderungen
news aktuell | Pressemitteilungen
18:50 UhrTPT Global Tech's SaaS Division's Gaming Social Media APP "VOICOPS" is LIVE!
Accesswire | Analysen
18:49 UhrEastern Bank Welcomes A-COM Integrated Solutions as a Commercial Customer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18:48 UhrGazprom: Jetzt geht es erst richtig los!
Anlegerverlag | Chartanalysen
18:48 UhrBioNTech: Kritiker werden heute heftig abgestraft!
Anlegerverlag | Chartanalysen
18:48 UhrTerra Energy & Resource Technologies, Inc. (TEGR) Announces Termination of the LOI with Purestone US INC
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18:44 UhrPress Release - Renault Group and its subsidiary RCI Bank and Services acquire a stake in heycar Group
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
18:37 UhrTransaction in Own Shares
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
18:37 UhrPreparing for College Includes Making Sure Students are Prepared for Emergencies
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18:37 UhrIntroducing the Nobu App
PR Newswire (engl.) | Pressemitteilungen