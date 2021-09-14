REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Planful Inc. , the pioneer of end-to-end financial close, consolidation, and financial planning & analysis (FP&A) cloud software, today announced a significant expansion of its Planful Predict suite of native artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) products, designed specifically for complex financial data.

At Planful Perform 2021 , the company debuted Predict: Projections, an intelligent forecasting solution based on proprietary algorithms developed by Planful. This new application enhances human judgement, enabling finance professionals of any skill level to seamlessly prepare AI-enhanced forecasts by learning the user's planning environment over time. In addition, Planful announced enhancements to its Predict: Signals anomaly detection solution, with multiple upgrades based on customer input, including embedding the tool into Planful's reporting function.

"After seeing the enhancements to Planful's Predict: Signals firsthand, we're excited by what Planful is able to offer with Predict: Projections," said Stephen Smith, Manager of Business and Financial Reporting, CalPortland, a major building materials producer and distributor. "This release has the capabilities and features we've been hoping for. Not only are we looking forward to the time savings we'll achieve with Projections, but being able to access Signals through the reporting function, as well, is a significant step forward that will definitely accelerate our planning activities."

Major Time Savings with Predict: Projections

Predict: Projections, which joins Predict: Signals as the second application in the Planful Predict portfolio , enables the rapid consumption of data, facilitating quicker and more informed judgement calls. It accurately identifies and processes millions of data points, making it suitable for even the most complex planning scenarios. Users, from novice to expert, will be able to auto-generate scenarios or values with confidence, removing up to thousands of hours of manual planning time per year. Predict: Projections learns from each planning cycle, sharpening its recommendations over time to give users confidence that they are building accurate financial plans and forecasts quickly.