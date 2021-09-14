DGAP-News Abivax provides an update on the ABX464 clinical data and development strategy in ulcerative colitis
Abivax provides an update on the ABX464 clinical data and development strategy in ulcerative colitis
- Excellent once-daily oral ABX464 efficacy and safety data in the phase 2b clinical trial in ulcerative colitis (UC) patients, previously reported at 8-weeks, are further improved at
- 16-weeks
- Additional analyses (incl. miR-124 levels, histopathology, quality of life, etc.) underpin the potential of ABX464 to become a safe short- and long-term efficient treatment option in UC
- Novel and highly differentiated mechanism of action of ABX464 confirmed, showing specific upregulation of a single microRNA, miR-124
- Additional long-term data of the ABX464 phase 2a open-label maintenance study in UC confirm the good safety and potent efficacy of ABX464 after 3 years of continuous chronic treatment
- For the launch of its phase 3 program in UC, Abivax is getting ready for the mandatory consultations with the regulatory authorities, starting with feedback from the US regulatory agency (FDA) expected by year end
- Abivax' late breaking abstract on the phase 2b data in UC was selected for oral presenta-tion during UEG Week Virtual 2021 (Monday, October 4). The data will be presented by the study's principal investigator, Prof. Séverine Vermeire, M.D., Ph.D.
- Also, on the same day at UEG Week Virtual 2021, Abivax will host a Live Industry Symposium with presentations by key opinion leaders Prof. Bruce Sands, M.D., M.S. and Prof. William Sandborn, M.D.
PARIS, France, September 14, 2021 - 6:00 pm (CEST) - Abivax SA (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 - ABVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies that modulate the immune system to treat chronic inflammatory diseases, viral infections, and cancer, today provides an update on its clinical development strategy of lead compound ABX464 in UC and releases complementary data supporting the recently announced positive phase 2b top-line results. According to the latest additional analysis, the results after 16 weeks of once-daily oral treatment with ABX464 confirm and further extend the data with respect to the efficacy and the good safety profile already observed after 8-weeks of induction treatment.
