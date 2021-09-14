Solutions 30 releases its first extra-financial report and joins the United Nations Global Compact

The commitment to a more sustainable economy is at the heart of Solutions 30's mission, whose activities are built around digital transformation and energy transition. In addition, over the last two years, the Group has worked to structure and formalise its approach to social responsibility, which enabled a significant improvement in its scores with international ESG rating agencies. In particular, Solutions 30 was ranked by Vigeo Eiris as the second best company on Euronext Paris in terms of improving its ESG rating.

Solutions 30 has released its first non-financial report, compiled in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards. In addition, Solutions 30 has joined the United Nations Global Compact, the world’s largest initiative for voluntary commitment to CSR and sustainable development.

The Group's first non-financial report details its approach to sustainable development and governance, and the integration of environmental, social and governance criteria into its development strategy. It is available on the Group's website: www.solutions30.com, in the CSR section.

