Solutions 30 releases its first extra-financial report and joins the United Nations Global Compact

Solutions 30 has released its first non-financial report, compiled in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards. In addition, Solutions 30 has joined the United Nations Global Compact, the world’s largest initiative for voluntary commitment to CSR and sustainable development.

The commitment to a more sustainable economy is at the heart of Solutions 30's mission, whose activities are built around digital transformation and energy transition. In addition, over the last two years, the Group has worked to structure and formalise its approach to social responsibility, which enabled a significant improvement in its scores with international ESG rating agencies. In particular, Solutions 30 was ranked by Vigeo Eiris as the second best company on Euronext Paris in terms of improving its ESG rating.

The Group's first non-financial report details its approach to sustainable development and governance, and the integration of environmental, social and governance criteria into its development strategy. It is available on the Group's website: www.solutions30.com, in the CSR section.

About Solutions30 SE

The Solutions30 group is the European leader in solutions for new technologies. Its mission is to make the technological developments that are transforming our daily lives accessible to everyone, individuals and businesses alike. Yesterday, it was computers and the Internet. Today, it’s digital technology. Tomorrow, it will be technologies that make the world even more interconnected in real time. With more than 30 million call-outs carried out since it was founded and a network of more than 15,700 local technicians, Solutions30 currently covers all of France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Iberian Peninsula, the United Kingdom, and Poland. The share capital of Solutions30 SE consists of 107,127,984 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised.
Solutions30 SE is listed on the Euronext Paris exchange (ISIN FR0013379484- code S30). Indexes: MSCI Europe Small Cap | Tech40 | CAC PME | SBF 120 | CAC Mid 60. Visit our website for more information: www.solutions30.com

