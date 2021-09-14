AB Science announced that it has received new authorizations to resume patient enrollment in its Phase 3 studies of masitinib

AB SCIENCE ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS RECEIVED NEW AUTHORIZATIONS TO RESUME PATIENT ENROLLMENT IN ITS PHASE 3 STUDIES OF MASITINIB, CONFIRMING A GLOBAL RESUMPTION OF THESE STUDIES

AB Science SA (Euronext - FR0010557264 - AB) announced today that it has received authorization from the French National Agency for the Safety of Medicines and Health Products (ANSM) to resume patient enrollment in the confirmatory Phase 3 study of masitinib (AB19001) in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and also authorization from the UK (MRHA) and Dutch (CCMO) National Agencies of Medicine in the confirmatory Phase 3 study of masitinib (AB15003) in mastocytosis.

These authorizations follow the validation in July 2021 by the ANSM [1] of the measures proposed by AB Science to reinforce patient safety related to cardiac risk in its ongoing studies.

These authorizations follow those already received from European agencies [2], in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (Norway) and in mastocytosis (France), and confirm a global resumption of these studies.

[1] Press release dated July 12, 2021

[2] Press releases of August 23, 2021 and August 25, 2021

About amyotrophic lateral sclerosis

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a fatal motor neuron disorder that is characterized by progressive loss of the upper and lower motor neurons at the spinal or bulbar level. The disease belongs to a group of disorders known as motor neuron diseases, which are characterized by the gradual degeneration and death of motor neurons. In ALS, both the upper motor neurons and the lower motor neurons degenerate or die, and stop sending messages to muscles.

The prevalence of ALS in western countries is fairly uniform at 6 per 100,000 persons, corresponding to around 30,000 cases in Europe and 20,000 in the USA.

The first drug treatment for ALS, riluzole (Rilutek), was approved in 1995. In Europe, there has been no new treatment approved since riluzole.

About indolent systemic mastocytosis

Indolent systemic mastocytosis (ISM) is a hematological disease characterized by an abnormal number and activation of mast cells in the bone marrow and other organs. The disease if characterized by multiple symptoms that are disabling and can in some cases be life-threatening. Symptoms associated ISM are predominantly associated with neurological disorders (depression, fatigue, cognitive impairment, headache), skin disorders (pruritus, skin lesions), flushing and gastro-intestinal disorders. ISM affects approximately 40,000 people in Europe and 25,000 in the USA. There is currently no therapy approved for the treatment of ISM.