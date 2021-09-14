Volta Finance Limited Net Asset Value as at 31 August 2021

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION , OR PUBLICATION, IN WHOLE OR PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

Guernsey, 14 September 2021

AXA IM has published the Volta Finance Limited (the “Company” or “Volta Finance” or “Volta”) monthly report for August. The full report is attached to this release and will be available on Volta’s website shortly (www.voltafinance.com).

PERFORMANCE and PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY

August’s performance was slightly negative at -0.5% as some profit-taking across European and US CLO equities saw prices slip modestly. The year-to-date total return of the company is 12.8%.

The monthly asset class performances** were: +1.5% for Bank Balance Sheet transactions, -1.3% for CLO equity tranches; +0.6% for CLO debt; +0.7% for Cash Corporate Credit and ABS (together representing 3.3% of GAV).

As usual, August is a low volume month in terms of interest and coupons with the equivalent of €0.8m being received.

Even though it has no instantaneous and direct implications for Volta, we are delighted to announce that our colleagues managing AXA IM US CLOs have been awarded Best US CLO Manager of the year by Credit Flux earlier this week. The recognition of the quality of their work should positively impact Volta when refinancing/resetting some of the AXA IM CLO Equity positions we owned in the Volta portfolio.

On a 6-month rolling basis, Volta received the equivalent of €25.9m at the end of August, representing a 19.6% annualised cash flow yield, based on the end of the month NAV.

This high level of interest and coupons being received gives us confidence that Volta’s strategy to increase the allocation to CLO equity tranches over the past 3 years was a good decision. The Covid-19 crisis has allowed Volta to receive higher cash flows from its securitized assets, thanks to reinvestment in loans at a discount or with higher spreads. These higher cash flows are expected to continue in the medium term.

In August, Volta had one EUR BB tranche called (for €3m) and purchased one EUR B CLO tranche for €0.3m (a top up on an existing position). The projected yield, in Euro, of this B tranche is at 9.75% under standard assumptions.

As at the end of August Volta held nearly €10m of cash available for investment. The pipeline in the primary market for CLO issuance, both in the US and in Europe, is so high for September (with a volume unprecedented YTD) that we are expecting to see some spread widening and so to be able to reinvest this amount at more attractive levels.