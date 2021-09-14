Nexans launches a share buyback program as part of its Long Term Incentive plans

_PRESS RELEASE_

Paris, September 14, 2021 – Nexans announces the launch of a share buyback program for a maximum number of 90,000 shares, i.e. approximately 0.20% of its share capital as of August 31st, 2021, for a maximum amount of 9 million euros.

The purpose of this program is to meet the obligations arising from the free share and performance share plans for the benefit of employees and executive directors. This program is made pursuant to the authorization granted by the 17th resolution of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Nexans of May 12th, 2021.