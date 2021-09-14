checkAd

Vivendi to Distribute up to 60% of UMG Capital to Vivendi as Dividend in Kind

Autor: PLX AI
14.09.2021, 18:13  |  24   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Vivendi decides to pay an interim dividend in kind.Vivendi distribution in kind of up to 60% of the UMG share capital to Vivendi shareholdersVivendi shareholders approved the decision to pay a special dividend in kind of €5.3 billion out …

  • (PLX AI) – Vivendi decides to pay an interim dividend in kind.
  • Vivendi distribution in kind of up to 60% of the UMG share capital to Vivendi shareholders
  • Vivendi shareholders approved the decision to pay a special dividend in kind of €5.3 billion out of existing reserves on June 22, 2021
  • Vivendi Management Board decided today to combine this special dividend in kind with an interim dividend in kind to be paid out of June 30, 2021 earnings
  • This combination enables the distribution in kind of up to 60% of the UMG share capital to Vivendi shareholders on September 21, 2021
Vivendi Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vivendi to Distribute up to 60% of UMG Capital to Vivendi as Dividend in Kind (PLX AI) – Vivendi decides to pay an interim dividend in kind.Vivendi distribution in kind of up to 60% of the UMG share capital to Vivendi shareholdersVivendi shareholders approved the decision to pay a special dividend in kind of €5.3 billion out …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Curevac Cuts COVID-19 Vaccine Manufacturing Capacity on Lower Expected Demand
Tomra Falls 3% After Carnegie Downgrades to Sell
Subsea 7 Names Foley New CFO
Sodexo Buys Majority Stake in Wedoogift Startup
Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd, Kuehne+Nagel Upgraded at Deutsche on Continued Upside
Pandora Gives Mid-Term Targets in Line with Expectations; Share Buyback Boosted Sevenfold
Vonovia Waives Minimum Acceptance, All Other Closing Conditions for Deutsche Wohnen Takeover
Pandora Adds Another DKK 3 Billion to Share Buyback Program
Norma Cuts Outlook on Lower Capacity, Higher Input Costs
TotalEnergies, Air Liquide Partner to Develop Low-Carbon Hydrogen Production in Normandy
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Bonesupport Says Study Results on FORTIFY Are Inconclusive; Company Is Disappointed
Ocean Yield Agrees to Be Bought by KKR for NOK 41 per Share; Total Value NOK 7.2 Billion
Electrolux Falls 4% After Warning on Component Shortages: Dagens Industri
Siemens Energy Gets Electrification Contract from Aker Solutions at Troll Offshore Platform
Bonesupport Falls Nearly 40% as Study Setback Delays U.S. Approval
Aker Solutions, Siemens Energy Team up for UK Carbon Capture Projects
Electrolux Shares Recover Some Losses as Company Says Supply Chain Email Doesn't Have New ...
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Paradox Interactive Soars 9% as Chairman Takes Back CEO Reins
RWE Teams Up With Kansai EPCO for Floating Offshore Wind in Japan
Bonesupport Says Study Results on FORTIFY Are Inconclusive; Company Is Disappointed
Ocean Yield Agrees to Be Bought by KKR for NOK 41 per Share; Total Value NOK 7.2 Billion
FLSmidth Excludes India Activities from TK Mining Acquisition; Price Cut by EUR 45 Million
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18:30 UhrThe Vivendi Management Board Decides to Pay an Interim Dividend in Kind
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09:06 UhrUMG Listing Prospectus Now Available on Vivendi’s website. UMG Admission to Trading to Occur on September 21
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS belässt Vivendi auf 'Buy' - Ziel 41 Euro
dpa-AFX | Analysen: kaufen
13.09.21UBS stuft VIVENDI SA auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
10.09.21Vivendi: Claire Léost Appointed President of Prisma Media
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.09.21Under Armour: Kaufsignal nach starken Zahlen von Lululemon - Trading-Tipp des Tages
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
09.09.21Vivendi Sells an Additional 2.9% Stake of UMG to Pershing Square
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.09.21Brenntag: Nach dem DAX-Aufstieg, vor dem Ausbruch? Trading-Tipp
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
03.09.21Carnival, Uber/Lyft, Resolute Forest, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Monster Beverage, Vivendi - Opening Bell
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
03.09.21UBS stuft VIVENDI SA auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen