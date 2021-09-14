Vivendi to Distribute up to 60% of UMG Capital to Vivendi as Dividend in Kind
(PLX AI) – Vivendi decides to pay an interim dividend in kind.Vivendi distribution in kind of up to 60% of the UMG share capital to Vivendi shareholdersVivendi shareholders approved the decision to pay a special dividend in kind of €5.3 billion out …
(PLX AI) – Vivendi decides to pay an interim dividend in kind.Vivendi distribution in kind of up to 60% of the UMG share capital to Vivendi shareholdersVivendi shareholders approved the decision to pay a special dividend in kind of €5.3 billion out …
- (PLX AI) – Vivendi decides to pay an interim dividend in kind.
- Vivendi distribution in kind of up to 60% of the UMG share capital to Vivendi shareholders
- Vivendi shareholders approved the decision to pay a special dividend in kind of €5.3 billion out of existing reserves on June 22, 2021
- Vivendi Management Board decided today to combine this special dividend in kind with an interim dividend in kind to be paid out of June 30, 2021 earnings
- This combination enables the distribution in kind of up to 60% of the UMG share capital to Vivendi shareholders on September 21, 2021
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare