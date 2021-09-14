checkAd

Hunton Andrews Kurth Announces Formation of Energy Transition Team

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.09.2021, 18:26  |  25   |   |   

Washington, D.C., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Focused on helping clients achieve their economic and social goals while meeting the demand for low carbon alternatives and resource conservation, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, a trusted advisor to the energy industry and investors for more than a century, has formed a multidisciplinary Energy Transition team.

The Energy Transition team includes attorneys from the firm’s energy, environmental, corporate and regulatory practices, who bring decades of industry and government experience working with the energy sector to develop innovative solutions to complex problems.

Key proficiencies include advising clients on development and deployment of new infrastructure and technology, including renewable power generation, transmission and distribution, and energy storage; carbon capture and sequestration; decommissioning older facilities and units, including associated facility and waste management; environmental, social and governance considerations, including environmental justice; climate change; natural resource conservation; and compliance with the full regime of state and federal environmental laws, among others.

“Companies are making transformational investments in technology, alternative energy and green strategies aimed at achieving net zero emissions by 2050,” said Deidre Duncan, Hunton Andrews Kurth’s environmental practice group leader. “Our Energy Transition Team stands shoulder to shoulder with our clients as they move into the future, prepared to help them identify and weigh strategic options and navigate and overcome legal and regulatory challenges so they can accomplish their objectives with long term, sustainable solutions.” 

To learn more about Hunton Andrews Kurth’s Energy Transition team, click here.

With lawyers in the United States, Asia, Europe and the Middle East, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP serves clients across a broad range of complex transactional, litigation and regulatory matters. For more information, please contact Jeremy Heallen at +1 713 220 3713. 


CONTACT: Jeremy Heallen
Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP
(713) 220-3713
jheallen@HuntonAK.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hunton Andrews Kurth Announces Formation of Energy Transition Team Washington, D.C., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Focused on helping clients achieve their economic and social goals while meeting the demand for low carbon alternatives and resource conservation, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, a trusted advisor to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Completes Recruitment of Elderly Participants in Phase 3 Trial of its Inactivated COVID-19 ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
TaskUs Celebrates 13th Anniversary, Announces Planned Office Expansions
Mid-Year Results of NRD Companies: Greater Operational Scope and Refined Business Strategy
LPL Financial Hires Cara Dailey as New Chief Data Officer
Sovos Brands, Inc. Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering
Beyond Air to Present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit
Strong Multifamily Investment Environment Continues as Freddie Mac’s AIMI Bounces Back in Q2
Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces Three New Contracts with Physician Practices in Dallas, ...
Sodexo acquires a majority stake in Wedoogift, creating the leading player in the gift voucher ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Valneva Completes Recruitment of Elderly Participants in Phase 3 Trial of its Inactivated COVID-19 ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...