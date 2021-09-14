checkAd

The Vivendi Management Board Decides to Pay an Interim Dividend in Kind

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.09.2021, 18:30  |  21   |   |   

Regulatory News:

As it had been indicated to the Vivendi (Paris:VIV) shareholders when they approved the decision to pay a special dividend in kind of €5.3 billion out of existing reserves on June 22, 2021, the Vivendi Management Board decided today to combine this special dividend in kind with an interim dividend in kind to be paid out of June 30, 2021 earnings. This combination enables the distribution in kind of up to 60% of the UMG share capital to Vivendi shareholders on September 21, 2021.

The Management Board’s decision follows today’s approval by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (Stichting Autoriteit Financiële Markten) of the prospectus issued by Universal Music Group N.V. (UMG) in connection with the intended admission to trading and official listing of its ordinary shares on Euronext Amsterdam.

About Vivendi

Since 2014, Vivendi has built a world-class media, content and communications group. The Group owns leading, strongly complementary assets in music (Universal Music Group), television and movies (Canal+ Group), communications (Havas Group), publishing (Editis), magazines (Prisma Media), video games (Gameloft), live entertainment and ticketing (Vivendi Village). It also owns a global digital content distribution platform (Dailymotion). Vivendi’s various businesses cohesively work together as an integrated industrial group to create greater value. Vivendi is committed to the environment and aims at being carbon neutral by 2025. In addition, the Group helps building more open, inclusive and responsible societies by supporting diverse and inventive creative works, promoting broader access to culture, education and to its businesses, and by increasing awareness of 21st-century challenges and opportunities. www.vivendi.com

Important disclaimers

This announcement is intended for information purposes only and does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of June 14, 2017, as amended (the “Prospectus Regulation”), and shares of Universal Music Group will be distributed in circumstances that do not constitute “an offer to the public” within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation. This announcement constitutes an advertisement for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation relating to the intention of Universal Music Group to proceed with its proposed listing on the regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam (the “Admission”). This announcement is not intended to constitute, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy shares in the capital of Universal Music Group (“Shares”) in any jurisdiction. Further details about the Admission are included in the prospectus issued by Universal Music Group (the “Prospectus”). Potential investors should read the Prospectus before making an investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards associated with the decision to invest in the Shares, including the risk factors to be included in the Prospectus. The approval of the Prospectus by the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (Stichting Autoriteit Financiële Markten) (AFM) should not be understood as an endorsement of the quality of the Shares and/or Universal Music Group, including its financial position.

Seite 1 von 2
Vivendi Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Vivendi Management Board Decides to Pay an Interim Dividend in Kind Regulatory News: As it had been indicated to the Vivendi (Paris:VIV) shareholders when they approved the decision to pay a special dividend in kind of €5.3 billion out of existing reserves on June 22, 2021, the Vivendi Management Board decided today …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Faraday Future Fills Additional Key Roles on Its Path to Production
Life Storage, Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of 2,500,000 Shares of Common Stock
Europcar Mobility Group:  Statement on the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights as of August 31, 2021
EQRx Announces Presentation of Updated Data from Pivotal Phase 3 Study of Anti-PD-L1 Antibody ...
Herbalife Nutrition Revises Third Quarter and Full Year 2021 Guidance
Non-insured Health Benefits Program Now Covers Dexcom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System for ...
Roy Hill Sets New Course with Purchase of FLXdrive Battery Locomotive
VF Corporation and Redress Announce 2021 Winner of World’s Largest Sustainable Fashion Design ...
Communications Systems Declares Special Dividend
TotalEnergies and Air Liquide Partner to Develop Low-Carbon Hydrogen Production in the Normandy ...
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
ImmunoPrecise’s Dutch Subsidiary Receives French Research Tax Credit (CIR) Accreditation
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18:13 UhrVivendi to Distribute up to 60% of UMG Capital to Vivendi as Dividend in Kind
PLX AI | Analysen
09:06 UhrUMG Listing Prospectus Now Available on Vivendi’s website. UMG Admission to Trading to Occur on September 21
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS belässt Vivendi auf 'Buy' - Ziel 41 Euro
dpa-AFX | Analysen: kaufen
13.09.21UBS stuft VIVENDI SA auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
10.09.21Vivendi: Claire Léost Appointed President of Prisma Media
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.09.21Under Armour: Kaufsignal nach starken Zahlen von Lululemon - Trading-Tipp des Tages
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
09.09.21Vivendi Sells an Additional 2.9% Stake of UMG to Pershing Square
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.09.21Brenntag: Nach dem DAX-Aufstieg, vor dem Ausbruch? Trading-Tipp
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
03.09.21Carnival, Uber/Lyft, Resolute Forest, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Monster Beverage, Vivendi - Opening Bell
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
03.09.21UBS stuft VIVENDI SA auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen