CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. to Participate in the Janney Community Bank CEO Forum

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (“CapStar”, the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CSTR) today announced that Tim Schools, President and CEO, and Denis Duncan, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Janney Community Bank CEO Forum on September 21, 2021.



A copy of the investor presentation to be used will be available prior to the event on the Events and Presentations page in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.capstarbank.com.